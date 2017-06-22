CIFA hires outside auditors to look at books

(CNS): The beleaguered local football association has contracted independent auditors to review its past financial records and complete the outstanding audits from the last three years. The Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA) is still reeling from the impact of the convictions of its former president, Jeffrey Webb, who was embroiled in the global FIFA corruption scandal, and its former treasurer, Canover Watson, in the local hospital CarePay fraud case.

Questions about CIFA’s accounts began following Webb’s arrest in the international FIFA probe over two years ago. But they mounted following the Watson case, in which Webb has also been charged, where it became clear that both men were misusing and manipulating CIFA accounts and funds as part of their criminal financial activities.

Who else, if anyone, at CIFA was aware of what was going on and exactly what happened when has never been addressed.

As a result of question marks surrounding the “financial irregularities” within the local association, which were exposed by previous auditors, the former sports minister, Osbourne Bodden, withdrew government funding for CIFA until these were addressed.

In a statement released this week, the current CIFA president, Lee Ramoon, said that accounting firm Grant Thornton had been appointed as CIFA’s independent auditor, following a competitive tender process overseen by the CIFA Executive Committee and approved by FIFA.

“I would like to thank Grant Thornton for their high professional standards demonstrated, and we look forward to working with them to complete the forensic and financial statements audits of CIFA and to provide our membership and other stakeholders with a complete accounting of all funds received by CIFA over the years,” Ramoon said.

He told CNS that the organisation has not yet spoken with the new sports minister, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, about the public funding but was hoping to do so very soon.

There is no doubt that the missing $120,000 per year of public cash has had an impact on CIFA and local football but the association has consistently denied any wrongdoing among other officials. However, it has been slow to demonstrate that it has nothing to hide or to address the ongoing questions about the misuse of funds.

While the appointment of independent auditors is a step in the right direction, CIFA still has some way to go before it will regain public trust

Category: Local News