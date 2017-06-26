Chef dodges prison time in stabbing case

(CNS): Delsey Kyshon Missick (24) was described in court as “over-reacting” after a traffic dispute in a nightclub car park last year, when he attacked two women with a kitchen knife. The local chef, who had a clean record until this incident, wounded the women after one of them slammed and banged on his vehicle outside Fete nightclub in an argument over allegations of bad driving. He was given a 12-month suspended sentence when he appeared in Grand Court Monday.

The court heard how out of character the incident was for Missick, who has no previous convictions and entered a guilty plea. He is said to be a promising young chef who has already won awards for his culinary skills.

Justice Charles Quin said knives can kill as well as cause serious injury and should not be tolerated. Although Missick had stabbed and punched the women in the head during the violent altercation, the judge took into consideration the numerous mitigating factors and decided to suspend the year long jail term for two years and give the young chef a chance. He ordered Missick to pay the women’s medical bills and for him to undertake an anger management class as part of his supervised community sentence.

Warning Missick he would go to jail if he committed any offence during the next two years, Justice Quin urged him to concentrate on his job, stay out of trouble and away from the court. He warned him that except for making food, he should “never use a knife again”.

