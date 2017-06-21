Cayman’s first solar farm commissioned

(CNS): Calling the event historic, CUC chairman Richard Hew, along with project and government representatives, officially commissioned Cayman’s first solar farm Tuesday, 20 June at CUC’s facility in Bodden Town, which is expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 800 homes. Hew, Ministry Councillor Austin Harris, Project Manager Emil Neef and J. Paul Morgan, CEO of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (known as OfReg), each symbolically closed a switch to bring the facility online. In reality, the facility has been producing electricity for “about the last three weeks”, Hew said. CUC had been testing the farm ahead of the official opening.

Addressing those gathered for the event, Hew thanked project partner Entropy Investment Management for working with CUC to “make history”. The solar farm marks the first in what is hoped to be other renewable energy projects, he said.

“While the completion of the project took a little longer than initially anticipated the lessons learned in the process have now provided us with a template which will allow us to commence with future projects in a much shorter timeframe,” Hew said, adding, “CUC is committed to and continues to support and embrace renewable energy”, as he also addressed the use of diesel-generated electricity.

“Diesel will continue to generation has served us extremely well and will continue to serve us in the future. However, I believe what we see here in Bodden Town today is a watershed event and I anticipate that going forward we will see the rapid adoption of renewable energy and the diminished reliance on fossil fuels to generate electricity.

“CUC and its customers will be able to reduce exhaust gases and reduce the use of fossil fuels and contribute to the overall protection of the environment while stabilising the cost of electricity.”

Noting the price difference between diesel and solar, he said, “Stable prices as well as low average prices are very important to electricity consumers and the price of solar technology has finally reached a level where the energy purchased from this plant is nearly down to the cost of diesel as it is today, and close enough that the difference is worth paying for to decrease the exposure to diesel price instability.”

As for other sources of renewable energy, he talked about the company’s Integrated Resource Plan. “The conclusion of this study will help CUC to determine how to pursue further integration of renewable and other sources of energy such as natural gas, which will diversify our energy sources, stabilise prices and reduce our environmental footprint,” he said.

Hew explained that ahead of the final findings of the study, CUC “has set a target of about 25% of all energy on the grid coming from renewable energy sources by the year 2025”.

While acknowledging people may find that timeframe very long, “to get to 25% by using solar alone would require 100MW of solar capacity or 20 of these (solar farm) projects taking up approximately 500 acres of land, or rooftops, and costing approximately $250 million”, he explained, adding that price tag would not include the cost of storage batteries.

David March, founding partner of Entropy, spoke to the particular challenges of building the solar farm in Cayman. “This is a uniquely Caymanian project. There is no solar farm in the world like this one. It has unique challenges in Cayman because we are basically a rock. We also have issues in getting parts down here and everything else,” he said, adding, “The design is purely Caymanian and also built by Caymanians.”

Calling the facility a steppingstone, March added, “We hope with the education and experience that everyone has acquired in building this it’s only the first and we will step on and do more and more and more.”

