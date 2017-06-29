Cayman will pay for inmate’s time in UK jail

(CNS): Officials have confirmed that the cost of housing Osbourne Douglas (30) in a British prison will be covered by the Cayman public purse and not by the UK government. Though the authorities have been tight-lipped about the transfer of Douglas to serve his 34-year term in England, CNS has learned that he has been sent to Belmarsh Prison in South London, which includes a notorious category A facility that is home to a number of serious offenders.

According to UK audit reports, it costs around £58,886 (around CI$62,600) per year for each inmate at the facility, slightly less than the CI$70,000 it costs to keep an inmate in Northward.

From serial killers to billionaire fraudsters, the prison has been home to a range of high-profile inmates, in particular Islamic terrorists, including the ISIS-connected radical cleric Anjem Choudary. As a result, the facility has a reputation for converting and radicalizing many inmates.

Douglas is serving a life term after he and his younger brother, Justin Ramoon, were convicted at the end of last year for the murder of Jason Powery in a gang-related killing outside a George Town Bar in July 2015. He was sentenced earlier this year to a minimum life term tariff of 34 years.

It is not clear if Douglas will be able to apply to return to the Cayman Islands any time in the future. In addition to his brother, who remains at HMP Northward, he has other close family connections in Cayman, including a young child.

The family was unaware of the transfer, which took place last Thursday, and it was not until after the fact that his mother was informed that he had been moved to the UK.

Officials stated that Douglas was moved this was because he was considered a national security risk. CNS has been unable to confirm the details with official sources but it is understood that he had been under surveillance while in Northward and the authorities believed he was orchestrating further criminal activity from inside the local jail.

Human rights questions have been raised about the separation from his family but it is not clear if any legal challenges will follow as a result of the enforced transfer.

While the use of the 19th century colonial legislation (a link can be found in the CNS Library) to move Caymanian prisoners has been extremely rare in recent times, the surge in local violent gun related crime has placed the option back on the agenda as a potential solution. Local official sources have indicated that in face of the current crime spike and for serious offenders it could prove another useful tool or deterrent in the fight against crime.

Category: Crime, Prison