Cayman needs new jail with rehab focus

(CNS): The prison director thinks the time has come for the Cayman Islands to invest in a new prison and provide more intense rehabilitation services as part of the local fight against crime. Well aware that public spending on jails is rarely popular, Neil Lavis said it was obvious that the current system is not working and that HMP Northward is not longer fit to deal with the numbers and the needs of inmates. The prison is full to bursting point and several remand prisoners are being held at Fairbanks detention centre because the crumbling prison cannot cope with the current number of people being incarcerated.

A complete rebuild of the prison is estimated to be around CI$40 million, and there are now some plans in the works to begin a new prison project in phases. While no one wants to invest in new prisons, the reality is that HMP Northward has to be replaced.

Lavis said the current site is big enough for a new modern facility to be constructed step by step so that the investment can be spread over several years. The crime environment has changed dramatically since the prison was built and he warned that it is becoming increasingly difficult for the service to run the jail and rehabilitate offenders successfully.

Although security has been improved as a result of the perimeter fence project and the use of technology, there are still safety and security challenges. However, the day-to-day management of the prison and sentencing programmes for inmates is an even bigger challenge.

The needs of the prison population range from those who pose a high security risk to inmates with severe mental health issues or drug and alcohol addiction. Prisoners also need help with workplace and living skills to reintegrate back into society. But not all of these needs are being met as well as they should be in the current facility, Lavis said, adding that there is no doubt that the jail needs both more resources and more community support.

Speaking to CNS just before a special ceremony for ten inmates who passed through the first phase of a very successful construction project and training programme at the prison, Lavis stressed the importance of rehabilitation and the need to engage and help prisoners, rather than throwing away the key. He said the community must support the prison system to help inmates turn their lives around and not forget about the people in Northward. He said a successful prison system depended on a multi-agency approach to help inmates successfully transition back into the community.

The issue of rehabilitation has been compounded by the Conditional Release Law, which says that prisoners can no longer be released after serving around two-thirds of their time on good behaviour alone. Every prisoner who was incarcerated after February last year for more than twelve months must go before the new Conditional Release Board and demonstrate that they are not going to re-offend as a result of going through a full rehabilitation process. That means overcoming addiction, being treated for mental health problems, gaining new skills to help them get work, and having a support network outside prison.

This places a heavy burden on the jail to ensure any offender due for release who has served their time in accordance with the rules is also given the full range of support to help them get out.

Lavis explained that Northward has many challenges, not least dealing with such a wide range of offenders, which include those who have committed crimes of poverty such as poaching conch, gang leaders serving life sentences for murder, white-collar criminals, sex offenders and the chronic repeat offending burglars.

Although it is difficult to get public support for more modern and progressive approaches to managing prisoners, Lavis said the situation at the moment is not working because inmates are re-offending on release. But this has nothing at all to do with the idea that HMP Northward is some kind of holiday camp. “It’s nothing like the Ritz,” he said.

The conditions at Northward remain almost inhumane. At the height of the summer prisoners are crammed into the narrow, hot, noisy, run-down and crumbling wings. Even in the privileged areas, where prisoners are making strides in their rehabilitation and rewarded with slightly better conditions, the cells are shoddy and cramped.

However, Lavis believes that, even given the state of the jail, things can change and there are ways of turning around the recidivism problem.

He cited the work of some northern Europe prison systems, where the focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment has seen the authorities empty the jails, while HMP Northward still has chronic recidivism rates that are exacerbated by the lack of real investment in helping rather than warehousing and punishing prisoners.

“Investment at the beginning will bring savings in the long run,” he said, adding that it would also cut down crime.

While strides have been made with meaningful rehabilitation, such as mental health and addiction counselling, specialist coping courses and skills training, it is not enough to make a real impact.

The prison currently manages on an annual budget of around $13.9 million. It employs 98 officers, though a recent audit said that because of its security challenges, it would require another 14 staff members to function properly. It also needs much more investment in specialist rehabilitation initiatives, otherwise the situation at this end of the criminal justice system is not going to change and Cayman will continue to suffer the results of rising crime.

Category: Crime, Prison