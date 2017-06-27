Cayman joins regional anti-terrorist security plan

(CNS): The Cayman Islands took part in a CARICOM-EU conference earlier this month aimed at developing a Counter-Terrorism Strategy for the region. Michael Ebanks, the chief officer at the home affairs ministry, led the local delegation of law enforcement officials, where a joint strategy to guide the region’s efforts to address terrorism and violent extremism was finalised to respond effectively to attacks and promote a culture of resilience.

“At the heart of counter-terrorism is cooperation, and in that regard the conference was a brilliant display of collective action, coordination, and leadership,” Ebanks said. “We are fortunate that officials from various enforcement agencies in Cayman attended the conference because it takes multiple agencies to approach this issue and identify our plan as a country going forward.”

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who is minister for immigration and previously held the home affairs portfolio, said the threat of terrorism and violent extremism is global in scope and every country has a responsibility to tackle it.

“The development of the CARICOM Counter-Terrorism Strategy is crucial for this region as it can be used as a road map identifying how the region should address the issue. Given the transnational nature of the threat it is clear that a focus must be placed on developing multilateral solutions,” he added.

The Cayman Islands delegation included officials from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), Immigration Border Control, Customs Department and the Prison Service (HMCIPS). The work included how to preventing violent extremism; denying terrorists the means and opportunity to carry out their activities; disrupting extremist and terrorist activities and movements in CARICOM states; improving preparedness for terrorist attacks; and responding effectively to terrorist attacks and promoting a culture of resilience.

The overriding objective of the CARICOM Counter-Terrorism Strategy is to support national, regional, and international counter-terrorism efforts in advancing security and public safety.

Officials at the conference included Ministry of Home Affairs Acting Deputy Chief Officer, Michael Ebanks; Director of Prison Service, Neil Lavis; RCIPS Detective Sergeant Leonel Riverol; Acting Deputy Chief Immigration Officer, Tamara Reid-Vernon; Deputy Collector of Customs Border Protection, Jeff Jackson; and RCIPS Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown.

