Car thieves take another Honda Civic

(CNS): Car thieves helped themselves to another Honda Civic, the vehicle of choice in the criminal world, some time on Wednesday morning, police said, as they put out what is becoming the daily car theft bulletin. The silver 2000 Honda with faded paint on the hood, registration #130 249, was stolen from an apartment complex on Keturah Street, off Walker’s Road, George Town.

The owner last saw the vehicle at around 1:00 yesterday morning (28 June) in the parking lot at the residence, and it was discovered missing at 11:45am.

Anyone with information should call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police