Capt Eugene to work on environment

(CNS): The CDP member on the government back-benches, Capt Eugene Ebanks, the member for West Bay Central, will be working alongside Cabinet minister and independent member for Bodden Town East, Dwayne Seymour, as the councillor with responsibility for housing and the environment. Ebanks has served in the LA since 2000 but he has not played a significant part in political debate in the 17 years he has been a representative for West Bay. But on the occasions he has spoken out, it was to defend the rights of fishermen over environmental restrictions. He has also publicly opposed the expansion of the marine parks.

In a short release Thursday, the office of Premier Alden McLaughlin announced the assignments for the councillors who would support government. As well as Ebanks, Austin Harris, the independent member for Prospect, will be councillor in McLaughlin’s ministry.

Barbara Conolly, the new PPM member for George Town South, will work with Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, the Progressive member for Cayman Brac East, in her broad ministry but she will be focusing on education.

David Wight, the new PPM member for George Town East, will support both O’Connor-Connolly with sport and Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell with transport in his tourism ministry.

Bernie Bush is the only government back-bencher not assigned a councillor role, but has been appointed deputy speaker.

Tara Rivers, the new financial services and home affairs minister, Public Finance Minister Roy McTaggart and Planning Minister Joey Hew will not receive councillor support.

The allocation of Harris to the premier’s ministry as councillor for human resources, immigration and community affairs means that despite having pleaded guilty to a domestic violence offence, he will be involved with the gender affairs unit.

The appointment of Ebanks to the environment portfolio sends a clear signal, following McLaughlin’s comments on Tuesday that government will be amending the National Conservation Law, that the advances made under the previous minister for the enhanced protection of the environment are likely to be at best watered down or at worse reversed.

Government appears now to be unlikely to accept the current Department of Environment proposals, which are still before Cabinet, for the much-needed enhancement of the marine parks.

