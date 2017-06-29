Burglary victims invited to view recovered loot

(CNS): The police are inviting people who have been the victims of break-ins to make an appointment to come and view the latest haul of stolen goods recovered after police carried out a search warrant last week and arrested a 47-year-old man. With a Grand Court judge recently describing burglary as a “growth industry in the Cayman Islands”, the fences are also working overtime.

But in a recent bust, officers recovered a large number of electronic items, including tablets, laptops, music equipment and speakers, as well as construction and power tools. Police found the loot after securing a search warrant for a home in George Town, where they arrested a man who has now been charged with handling stolen goods.

The police are inviting members of the public who have had these kinds of items stolen to contact DS Andrew Graham at 926-3070 or DC Devon Bailey at 925-1153 to set an appointment in order to view and possibly identify some of the items recovered.

