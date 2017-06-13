Burglar steals primary school safe

(CNS): Police are investigating a burglary at the George Town Primary that happened some time overnight on Thursday/Friday last week. The school canteen was broken into and a safe that contained a significant quantity of food tickets and an undisclosed quantity of cash were taken. At around 6am on Friday during a search of the area, the police officers who were called out to the report found the safe, which had been damaged, though the contents had been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here

