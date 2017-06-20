BT man charged with grocery store stick-up

(CNS): The 25-year-old man who was arrested following an armed robbery at a grocery store in Bodden Town was expected in court Tuesday after police charged him over the weekend with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, threats to kill and a reckless and negligent act. The man is accused of holding up the Lookout Garden grocery shop on 14 June. As well as taking cash and phones, he stole the shop owner’s car to make his escape.

But the police were alerted to the crime as it was happening and were on the scene quickly. With the help of the RCIPS helicopter, they were able to tail the fleeing suspect, who crashed the stolen car a few miles away in Breakers, where he was arrested.

The man was also suspected of robbing Mr Arthur’s store on North Church Street on the waterfront on 13 June but he has not yet been charged in that case.

