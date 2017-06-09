BT burglaries decrease under police and public pressure

(CNS): The crime spike that hit the district of Bodden Town recently seems to be under control after police rounded up several of the suspects and local people have stepped up their own security and neighbourhood watches. But as burglaries decrease in that community from a surge of 26 break-ins during the first two weeks of May to five over the last two weeks, burglaries in and around George Town have increased again and officers are urging everyone across the islands to be vigilant and security conscious.

Following the May crime spree in Bodden Town, the RCIPS sent reinforcements from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to the district to work with the officers stationed there to pursue the investigation and apprehension of active burglars.

By Wednesday, 7 June, seven arrests had been made for burglary and other property related crimes. Five of the individuals have also been charged and remanded in custody.

While the arrests contributed to the decline in the number of break-ins over the last two weeks, police said that members of the public in the Bodden Town community have also been active and resolute in responding to the sudden rise in property crime.

“We have seen residents in Bodden Town really come together in different neighbourhoods throughout the district to form neighbourhood watches, and generally just support each other and feel more secure,” said Inspector Rudolph Gordon, Neighbourhood Inspector for the Eastern Districts. “They have passed a lot of useful information and observations on to us, some of which has helped us make arrests. Fighting crime is a joint effort between police and the community, and we can have great results when we work together.”

One recently formed neighbourhood watch in the Mijall Road area has an active WhatsApp group named “Mijall Watch Squad”, which has started working on distributing flyers and regularly trades messages on all happenings in the area.

“Knowing that your neighbours are on the alert makes you feel more secure and I notice that I am also more aware,” said Collin Taylor, a member of the watch, “I used to drive straight into my driveway after work, but now I circle the neighbourhood just to see what is going on first.”

Taylor also said that the National Roads Authority also recently installed street lamps and cut hedges in the area after requests from the neighbourhood watch group.

But despite the efforts of police and people in Bodden Town, burglaries have increased in other parts of Grand Cayman, with homes in South Sound and smaller commercial businesses in George Town being targetted.

Neighbourhood officers are urging residents to form neighbourhood watches and to be aware of possible security weaknesses in their homes and businesses. Police advise the public to ensure that doors are properly carpentered, with hinges on the inside of the door and a proper lock jam, that hedges are kept low so neighbours can see what is happening on the property, and maintain positive connections with neighbours in general. People are also reminded that if they are going off-island to arrange for someone to check their property daily.

Security reviews of properties can be arranged with neighbourhood officers throughout the districts. Anyone who would like to be visited by a neighbourhood officer or is interested in starting a neighbourhood watch in their area should contact their local police station.

