Brac conservation consultation in works

(CNS): The National Conservation Council is about to begin a new consultation process to place a number of important natural and cultural sites on Cayman Brac under legal protection. This follows the process on Grand Cayman in which the then environment minister, Wayne Panton, presented five sites to Cabinet and successfully secured orders for the first ever natural land sites to be protected under the National Conservation Law.

While the environment no longer has a champion in Cabinet, the NCC, supported by many members of the public, is not giving up and remains hopeful it can still secure legal protection for more important sites.

During a recent NCC meeting, fred Burton, the Department of Environment’s Terrestrial Resources Unit manager, said that several sites on the Brac would soon be presented to the public for consultation, which is the next step on the road to getting them designated protected areas. The sites under consideration were selected by the public during the first nomination process last summer. Since then, Burton’s unit has been assessing the viability and speaking to landowners about the possibility of protecting the areas of significant conservation interest.

The NCC hopes to have the details of the four potential Brac sites prepared and ready for public consideration in the next few weeks. These include the Bluff cliffs, Hemmington Forest (which is described as being filled with important native wildlife), and the East Lighthouse Park, which received multiple nominations for protection. Burton said there were compelling reasons for them to be protected and that some of the relevant landowners had already confirmed their willingness to sell and support the conservation goals.

The next round of nominations is expected to begin this month. Burton explained that the nominations made last year would not fall away but his department would continue looking at the management feasibility, reshaping potential sites around landowners willing or unwilling to sell, and working out the most viable options.

He told the NCC that a combination of factors had led to more land now being available for the already confirmed Barkers area in West Bay, which received overwhelming support from the community in the first round of protected areas. As a result, he said, his unit would be working as fast as they could to go through the necessary consultation process to get the plots of land added to the site to protect what is shaping up to be a significant area of protected beachfront, which will be something Caymanians will be able to directly enjoy for its own sake as well as conserving this important dwindling habitat.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature