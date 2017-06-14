BOTs get new minister in May’s reshuffle

(CNS): Another Conservative peer has taken over the Foreign Office job overseeing the British Overseas Territories after Baroness Anelay was moved in Prime Minister Theresa May’s post election Cabinet reshuffle. The Baroness has gone to the so-called Brexit department created to oversee the UK’s departure talks with the European Union and Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon has been appointed minister of state for the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Both moves have been welcomed by Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin.

After a long career in the City, the premier said, Lord Ahmad will understand Cayman’s position, and having Baroness Anelay at the Brexit table would also be an advantage for the islands.

“Whilst it is a shame to lose Baroness Anelay as our minister at the FCO, we have now gained a great friend that will be at the Brexit negotiating table who is familiar with the combined priority areas of the overseas territories,” said McLaughlin. “I congratulate Lord Ahmad on his appointment and look forward to working with him to address areas of common interest and continue to improve the United Kingdom’s understanding of our aspirations and priorities.”

He continued, “I welcome the opportunity to meet Lord Ahmed and hope to continue the spirit of positive engagement and mutual respect we have enjoyed over the past four years, which has served to enhance the position of the Cayman Islands in the United Kingdom and on the global stage.”

Baroness Anelay replaces David Jones, a keen European leaver who was sacked by May, signalling that the new minority Conservative government may be abandoning the hard Brexit plan and seeking a softer departure.

Lord Ahmad has a 20-year career in the City working in banking and finance, including at the NatWest Group where he was a senior manager in corporate banking and financial markets. He was later vice-president and marketing director of Alliance Bernstein and his last role before joining the government was as strategy and marketing director at Sucden Financial.

Category: Caribbean, Local News, World News