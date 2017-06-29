Borders become key focus in crime fight

(CNS): Government is likely to be investing more cash in fighting crime at Cayman’s borders, as the security of the coastline becomes the key focus for the authorities. The rise in the number of guns on Grand Cayman in recent months means the police and other enforcement agencies are now directing their attention towards smuggling, but with over a 100 miles of coastline and no coast guard and limited police marine resources, there will need to be more investment in border security.

Officials at the governor’s office have indicated that work is going on behind the scenes to ramp up national security and refocus on from where and how the guns are making their way into circulation here. Governor Helen Kilpatrick, who has kept a low profile during her time here, has been silent on the matter but officials told CNS that she and her team are now spending a considerable amount of time on the issue of crime.

The officials said that the aim is to beef up border security with more investment as well as support from the UK, as the RCIPS has been doing a “great job” rounding up criminals. But even though the police have been rounding up young men and arresting them for possessing illegal firearms, no sooner are they in custody and charged, the police are finding more weapons on the street.

Last Friday a judge handed four young men lengthy sentences for having illegal firearms, but less than 24 hours later, in the early hours of Sunday morning, the police intercepted a vessel on the beach at South Sound and recovered two semi-automatic handguns and ammunition that the men on board were attempting to smuggle onto the island.

Officials said that the helicopter remains an invaluable resource when it comes to patrolling the coastline of Grand Cayman but more investment is required, and over the next few weeks officials will be unveiling plans, policies and investment for the beefed-up coastline protection and patrols.

