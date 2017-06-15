Board to re-start PR applications next week

(CNS): Waide DaCosta, the chair of the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board (CSPR), has confirmed that next week he and his members will begin reviewing the backlog of PR applications, which stalled after a change in the law in 2013. Following almost three and a half years of various problems that prevented all but a handful of applications being dealt with through court pressure, the board now has around 1,000 applications to begin working through. Officials stated that they will be considered in the order they were made and not based on circumstances.

Officials will begin contacting applicants this week where additional information is needed to process the applications. The premier’s ministry, which has responsibility for immigration and will be supporting the board, said the intention was to process all the outstanding applications “as quickly as practical while ensuring that each application is given proper consideration”.

The new ministry’s chief officer, Wesley Howell, said a plan of action had been implemented to overcome the human resource and other challenges to get the process moving in the face of ongoing concerns.

He explained that the Department of Immigration has reassigned staff members and recruited Caymanian university graduates to advance the processing of applications and supply the board with an adequate supply of applications to consider. Several immigration administrators will shadow board members and receive critical training to help with the processing efforts. There are also three vacant positions on the board, which Howell said he expects to be filled shortly.

“I would sincerely like to thank Mr DaCosta and the Department of Immigration for working through the challenges, and the forthcoming efforts by him and his board to resolve the issue of application backlog,” Howell said, adding that the PR backlog would add to DaCosta’s “already heavy board agenda”.

DaCosta has also helped with training, and because the law authorises administrators to consider and decide on PR applications, once that training is complete, immigration staff as well as the board will be considering applications improving and speeding up the process. Compliance checks will help ensure that decisions made are sound and fair, Howell stated.

Thanking the applicants, their families and their employers for their patience, Howell added, “I want to reassure them that we are working hard to resolve this matter.”

Just three weeks into his second term as the government’s leader, Premier Alden McLaughlin said that dealing with this and other immigration issues was a top priority for the new administration.

“I am pleased the CSPR board and immigration leaders have stepped up to the challenge and together have developed a plan for resolution that looks to guarantee a high level of speed and efficiency in dealing with applications going forward,” he said.

McLaughlin has taken a considerable amount of criticism for not resolving this issue sooner, as the main sticking point was the point systems, which after a legal ruling was found to be arbitrary and unfair. Controversies have surrounded the pace of resolution and the closely guarded secret findings of local lawyer David Ritch, who was commissioned by McLaughlin to review the PR challenges.

In addition, there are mounting legal pressures relating to the delay on applications, some of which are over three years old. On Friday evening a local attorney from a firm representing many of the applicants circulated an update on the process and invited a class action as a result of the delays.

