Blatter calls Webb ‘breathtaking scoundrel’
(CNS): The deposed president of FIFA, Sepp Blatter, has described the former president of CIFA and CONCACAF, Jeffrey Webb, the “most breathtaking scoundrel of all”. Speaking to football journalist and author David Conn last year for his new book on the corruption scandal, the disgraced world football boss accused Cayman’s former football hero of being a hypocrite. Blatter said that he believed Webb could have been the next FIFA president and that he was a “good person” until the corruption, which Blatter still insists he knew nothing about, was exposed.
In an extract from Conn’s book, The Fall of the House of Fifa, published in the Guardian, he said that after the publication of the CONCACAF integrity report, which identified the alleged frauds of the former secretary-general and president Chuck Blazer and Jack Warner, Webb had presented himself as the president for a new era of decency.
“Jeffrey Webb had tears coming down his face, saying: I am humbled, I accept it; I promise I will do that,” Blatter told Conn. But the former FIFA chief pointed out that Webb was the first person to be arrested in the scandal that engulfed the global football association in 2015.
“How can you be misled by that or by yourself to say this man is a correct man? I was already thinking that he could be tomorrow the president of FIFA, a good person, a strong man,” Blatter said, appearing to have been deceived by the corruption that Webb eventually admitted to.
Webb pleaded guilty on 23 November 2015 to fraud and money laundering charges but he has remained on a $10 million bail under house arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, after numerous sentencing hearings have been postponed. Webb is currently scheduled to be sentenced on 11 July for the crimes relating to the bribes and kickbacks he got for TV deals while he served as the CONCACAF president.
See the full article here.
Category: Crime
Kettle calling frying pan black.
There are lots of “good men” and women in higher positions of government and education who have been able to skate their way to the top. They usualy ride on the coat-tails of religion, and have the most nasty of habits, but worst is that they stop really good people from ever holding posts of power, and so good changes comes to a screeching halt.
Sepp Blatter is either a lier or the most incompetent FIFA executive, he really want me to believe that he ran FIFA for 30 plus years and he wasn’t aware of the corruption. Please, he should be sentenced with Webb on July 11.
Jack Warner was even worse, yet he was a Minister of the Trinidad Government. Despite the evidence against him, he will never be extradited to the U.S. – oo many friends in high places.
Pot, meet kettle.
Well, JW should go all out and expose the local scoundrels, so football can once again start moving. Today, wiyh JW fellow scoundrels running CIFA the game is for all intent and pourpose dead.
Blatter, I think that title is really yours.
Lucky for us he wasn’t working for the government, or he would have been sent home to receive his salary, like the rest of the jack-asses.
How about a book ‘The Fall of the house of CIFA’.. Perhaps the Executive Committee could write it ably assisted by the audit firms, not just one but all three!
