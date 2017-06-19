Blatter calls Webb ‘breathtaking scoundrel’

(CNS): The deposed president of FIFA, Sepp Blatter, has described the former president of CIFA and CONCACAF, Jeffrey Webb, the “most breathtaking scoundrel of all”. Speaking to football journalist and author David Conn last year for his new book on the corruption scandal, the disgraced world football boss accused Cayman’s former football hero of being a hypocrite. Blatter said that he believed Webb could have been the next FIFA president and that he was a “good person” until the corruption, which Blatter still insists he knew nothing about, was exposed.

In an extract from Conn’s book, The Fall of the House of Fifa, published in the Guardian, he said that after the publication of the CONCACAF integrity report, which identified the alleged frauds of the former secretary-general and president Chuck Blazer and Jack Warner, Webb had presented himself as the president for a new era of decency.

“Jeffrey Webb had tears coming down his face, saying: I am humbled, I accept it; I promise I will do that,” Blatter told Conn. But the former FIFA chief pointed out that Webb was the first person to be arrested in the scandal that engulfed the global football association in 2015.

“How can you be misled by that or by yourself to say this man is a correct man? I was already thinking that he could be tomorrow the president of FIFA, a good person, a strong man,” Blatter said, appearing to have been deceived by the corruption that Webb eventually admitted to.

Webb pleaded guilty on 23 November 2015 to fraud and money laundering charges but he has remained on a $10 million bail under house arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, after numerous sentencing hearings have been postponed. Webb is currently scheduled to be sentenced on 11 July for the crimes relating to the bribes and kickbacks he got for TV deals while he served as the CONCACAF president.

