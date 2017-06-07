Barnes found guilty over hidden handgun

(CNS): Andy Barnes was found guilty on Monday of possession of an unlicensed firearm, while his two co-defendants, Amber Yates and Yannick McLaughlin, were both acquitted following a jury trial last week. The .38 revolver was hidden behind a grill at the back of a microwave and discovered by police during a search at the apartment on Crewe Road, George Town, where Barnes was staying. Barnes (36) is known to have gang associations and in 2010 his 4-year-old child was shot and killed in gang violence when a rival gangster was aiming at Barnes.

Devon Anglin was tried twice for the murder of Barnes’ son, Jeremiah, but he was acquitted both times by the judges, who heard the case without a jury, due to inconsistencies in the evidence.

This is not the first time Barnes has been charged with possession of a gun, but charges in one case were dropped while in another he was acquitted.

In this case, the evidence against Barnes was based largely on forensic evidence, as his DNA was on the gun in many places, while a trace of Yates’ DNA was also on the weapon. McLaughlin’s DNA was not found on the gun but he was incriminated by Barnes, who told police the gun belonged to McLaughlin.

However, in the end, the jury found that the only person unlawfully in possession of the loaded gun was Barnes. The local man was remanded in custody until 23 June, when he is expected to be sentenced. He is now facing a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years.

