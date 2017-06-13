Armed cops arrest WB man for dangerous driving

(CNS): A West Bay man is facing a list of traffic violations after he failed to stop for police when he was speeding along North West Point Road on Saturday at around 1:30pm. He was hailed to stop by armed officers but he failed to stop so they followed the vehicle, which eventually stopped further along North West Point Road. The 40-year-old local driver was arrested for various infractions, including dangerous driving. He is now on police bail and the investigation into this matter continues, the RCIPS said.

