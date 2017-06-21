Activists want people’s vote on PR grants
(CNS): A group of local activists are making a bid for a people-initiated referendum to stop government from granting permanent residency to the backlog of applicants until the more than 1,200 unemployed locals and the 600 new graduates expected to hit the job market this year have found work. Worried that government will offer all of the 1,000 or so applicants PR in a block grant, they have begun a petition with an eye on collecting signatures from 25% of the electorate to trigger a referendum.
The organisers told CNS that they want government to take care of local workers first before they create what they believe will inevitably be more competition for Caymanians who are already discriminated against and struggling to secure employment. The activists believe that this is their only hope to prevent the growth of local unemployment in the face of increasing imported cheaper labour.
“This is why we are directing our elected representatives to defer any approvals as a matter of national security, or to deny without prejudice these applications where they can re-apply and seek approval at a later date once our country takes care of our own citizens first,” the activists told CNS.
“While we are cognizant that we will always need to rely on work permits because there are more jobs than unemployed Caymanians, the fact of the matter is that there are far too many Caymanians unemployed at the moment to push them down any further by approving mass PR grants for these 1,000 non-Caymanians and all of their dependants.”
There is no indication that government plans a mass grant of permanent residency to everyone who has applied. However, officials have said that work will begin this week on the backlog that has built up over the last three years. While some people will qualify under the law, many may not meet the legal criteria to be granted permanent residency.
But there are concerns that anyone refused PR who has waited more than a year to have their case heard or who has now been legally resident for ten years or more due to the delay will have a legal right to contest any refusal. Although it remains a tightly guarded secret, speculation has mounted that the still secret Ritch report on immigration issues, which was commissioned by the government, came to that very conclusion.
While the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board along with immigration staff may be undertaking the official process, their decisions may prove immaterial because it may ultimately be the courts that decide.
The petition organisers are faced with a significant challenge to collect the names of 5,108 registered voters, the number required to meet the 25% support for a people-initiated referendum. While it could take months to physically collect the signatures, they are hopeful that government will stay the review of the applications until they can demonstrate the support for the referendum.
However, even if the activists can raise the support for a referendum and then win that vote (which requires 50% of the electorate plus 1), the law will still need to be changed, making the goal a long, complex and unlikely achievement. But the organisers believe the current situation is fundamentally unfair to them and made worse by government’s failure to enforce the law concerning work permit practices by employers.
They want a comprehensive overhaul of current hiring practices to address discrimination and believe these potential PR approvals at this time will “punish our newly graduated Caymanian youth and our already unemployed Caymanians”. Describing the current situation as a “form of legal apartheid”, they said government must listen to the will of the people and stop the PR grants, as they are the country’s voters.
“We truly believe that there is room enough in Cayman for everyone, but Caymanians can no longer be overlooked and be expected to bear the burden of our surplus and our economy on the backs of Caymanians only,” the activists stated.
Aware that they face a daunting task, the organisers said that “doing something was better than just griping about our government …the unemployment and poverty”, as they urged all Caymanians to help.
They said that they would like to have “as many boots on the ground” as possible to help, pointing out that if 100 people committed to gathering 50 signatures from registered voters among friends and family members, the goal was within reach. If 200 people were involved, the petition could be before Cabinet by next month.
“This is a grassroots community effort where we have no resources for an office location, access to printing off petitions or to pay anyone a salary. We are proceeding paperless at the moment and requesting those so minded to help to direct their friends and family members to the online petition,” the organisers said.
Anyone who would like a master copy of the petition, can email [email protected].
The organisers said they are already cross-referencing completed petitions with the official Elections Office voter list, so they can submit “a 100% clean petition to Cabinet”.
Category: Local News
This is a such a pitiful way to grab the attention of (unbothered) politicians.
0
0
Petition link doesn’t work?
CNS: I’ve fixed it now.
0
0
I can’t help but laugh after reading this. Blame your government for screwing over the 1000 plus PR applicants.The granting of PR to everyone waiting their lives away is not the the applicants fault, it is the fault of the CI government. No petition can stop it from happening. Right is right! Well…. Look at court cases for the Government in the near future. Tell me something, So you want the Applicants to wait another six years before the government handle the backlog?
All those applicants from 2013 will sue their bums should this happen.
1
0
Do these xenophobic protesters even know what a PR application is, or what’s required, or how we got here? Clearly not. Why do they think that our electorate are qualified to opine on the ECHR legal precedents that apply to this territory? They aren’t.
Successful PR applicants are non-infectuous healthy households (from countries arbitrarily deemed desirable by the Caymanians law makers) that are already employed, owning property, with savings, know their Cayman history, and are making some kind of tangible and demonstrable contribution over 8 years of continuous residency and commitment. Their kids are not allowed to go to CIG public schools, so they need to dedicate a big chunk of change to private schools every few months. These are not new comers to the island, or vacant positions, or jobs that Caymanian-owned business makers were able to fill with qualified Caymanians when those positions where recurrently advertised over at least 8 years.
As a Caymanian business owner, I wish it were so easy to grant a bulk lot of PR applications. Perhaps once they are genuinely vetted for merit, many of those applications that have been sitting idle, contrary to law and good governance – all representing potential lawsuits – can be cleared. The sooner the better – including much belated rejections to those that should never have been allowed to stay this long.
11
2
As a recepient of permanent residency myself many years ago I know how hard is to achieve. I have been on these Islands for 20 years learnt the history as well. Done lots of volunteer work,bought a house as well. It is not fair to stop residency because Caymamians are unemployed
0
0
Huh……activist ever heard of human rights? It’s an international thing.
9
4
You have human rights. You were born in a country and you have rights there.
The Cayman Islands recognizes your country. Be happy and stop moaning. Stop bullying and crying human rights.
0
0
You mean the same human rights that prohibit discrimination based on national origin like many Caymanians seeking employment face in our own homeland?
0
0
who are ‘they’???
4
0
lol … Alden its now your time to do something great since you’ve made Immigration to fall under your care.
Over 600 students are graduated, and looking decent jobs …
Gd help us!
1
4
To force the unqualified and uneducated to be employed and replace those who have proven their ability to get out of bed and fend for themselves is the worst idea intitled Namyacs have ever had. A valuable resident is one who can get out of bed, knows how to get a job done, and does it. To be a resident you have to prove your value to the economy. How many Caymanians could qualify.
6
4
In light of recent (homegrown) terror attacks and general upheaval in their region, both Islamic and Nationalistic, have we enhanced our vetting process for those of British and EU nationality seeking permanent residency in our country accordingly?
Yes, this is a matter of national security – in all terms of the phrase.
– Who
2
3
Generally in a news article like this it would be good to know who the “activists” are? It is germane to the argument.
4
0
Kill me now. Majority of PR applicants are upper echelon professionals.
4
0
It’s so sad that the anti-foreigner brigades are vocal in so many countries. Trump’s morons, the Le Pen followers in France, UKIPers in the UK. Cayman is not immune unfortunately. Anyone who says that Caymanians are discriminated against here is either lying or stupid. And yes I am Caymanian!
8
5