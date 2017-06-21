Activists want people’s vote on PR grants

(CNS): A group of local activists are making a bid for a people-initiated referendum to stop government from granting permanent residency to the backlog of applicants until the more than 1,200 unemployed locals and the 600 new graduates expected to hit the job market this year have found work. Worried that government will offer all of the 1,000 or so applicants PR in a block grant, they have begun a petition with an eye on collecting signatures from 25% of the electorate to trigger a referendum.

The organisers told CNS that they want government to take care of local workers first before they create what they believe will inevitably be more competition for Caymanians who are already discriminated against and struggling to secure employment. The activists believe that this is their only hope to prevent the growth of local unemployment in the face of increasing imported cheaper labour.

“This is why we are directing our elected representatives to defer any approvals as a matter of national security, or to deny without prejudice these applications where they can re-apply and seek approval at a later date once our country takes care of our own citizens first,” the activists told CNS.

“While we are cognizant that we will always need to rely on work permits because there are more jobs than unemployed Caymanians, the fact of the matter is that there are far too many Caymanians unemployed at the moment to push them down any further by approving mass PR grants for these 1,000 non-Caymanians and all of their dependants.”

There is no indication that government plans a mass grant of permanent residency to everyone who has applied. However, officials have said that work will begin this week on the backlog that has built up over the last three years. While some people will qualify under the law, many may not meet the legal criteria to be granted permanent residency.

But there are concerns that anyone refused PR who has waited more than a year to have their case heard or who has now been legally resident for ten years or more due to the delay will have a legal right to contest any refusal. Although it remains a tightly guarded secret, speculation has mounted that the still secret Ritch report on immigration issues, which was commissioned by the government, came to that very conclusion.

While the Caymanian Status and Permanent Residency Board along with immigration staff may be undertaking the official process, their decisions may prove immaterial because it may ultimately be the courts that decide.

The petition organisers are faced with a significant challenge to collect the names of 5,108 registered voters, the number required to meet the 25% support for a people-initiated referendum. While it could take months to physically collect the signatures, they are hopeful that government will stay the review of the applications until they can demonstrate the support for the referendum.

However, even if the activists can raise the support for a referendum and then win that vote (which requires 50% of the electorate plus 1), the law will still need to be changed, making the goal a long, complex and unlikely achievement. But the organisers believe the current situation is fundamentally unfair to them and made worse by government’s failure to enforce the law concerning work permit practices by employers.

They want a comprehensive overhaul of current hiring practices to address discrimination and believe these potential PR approvals at this time will “punish our newly graduated Caymanian youth and our already unemployed Caymanians”. Describing the current situation as a “form of legal apartheid”, they said government must listen to the will of the people and stop the PR grants, as they are the country’s voters.

“We truly believe that there is room enough in Cayman for everyone, but Caymanians can no longer be overlooked and be expected to bear the burden of our surplus and our economy on the backs of Caymanians only,” the activists stated.

Aware that they face a daunting task, the organisers said that “doing something was better than just griping about our government …the unemployment and poverty”, as they urged all Caymanians to help.

They said that they would like to have “as many boots on the ground” as possible to help, pointing out that if 100 people committed to gathering 50 signatures from registered voters among friends and family members, the goal was within reach. If 200 people were involved, the petition could be before Cabinet by next month.

“This is a grassroots community effort where we have no resources for an office location, access to printing off petitions or to pay anyone a salary. We are proceeding paperless at the moment and requesting those so minded to help to direct their friends and family members to the online petition,” the organisers said.

Anyone who would like a master copy of the petition, can email [email protected].

The organisers said they are already cross-referencing completed petitions with the official Elections Office voter list, so they can submit “a 100% clean petition to Cabinet”.

