68 dangerous dog reports in first half of year

(CNS): As well as a worrying amount of animal abuse being reported to the authorities, the police said they are also dealing with a spike in reports of people being attacked and bitten by ferocious or dangerously out of control dogs. So far this year, the RCIPS has dealt with 68 reports of attacks, and in seven cases the people bitten needed medical treatment. In two attacks over the last week, one in Bodden Town and another in the Rock Hole area of George Town, the bites were so bad that the victims were taken by ambulance to hospital.

Police said that in many of the cases they have dealt with the victims had been either walking or riding along public streets when they were chased by untethered dogs that aggressively pursued them. In some cases people climbed on top of parked cars or had to rush indoors to avoid being bitten; in three of the cases where dog bites occurred, the victim was chased by multiple dogs.

So far, none of the people who have been bitten sustained serious or life-changing injuries.

While police have not always been able to determine who, if anyone, owned the dogs, in many of the incidents they did identify an owner and in most cases the animals were not properly licensed or secured.

In addition to the 68 cases reported, there are likely to be more cases that have gone unreported, presenting yet another major challenge that the police have to deal during a serious crime spike. The police said they are now working with the Department of Agriculture to reduce the number of attacks and out of control dogs on the street. They are also urging pet owners to control their animals and working on strategies to educate the public about keeping them secured.



“Being attacked and bitten by a dog can be a terrifying experience,” said Robbie Graham, Superintendent of Uniform Operations. “We are seeing a trend of dog attacks as of late and want to remind dog owners of their obligations under the law. You are responsible for what your dog does.”

“Dog owners know their animals as pets and often have a hard time seeing them as a potential threat,” said Assistant DoA Director Brian Crichlow. “But the fact is that their dog can be a threat to those it does not know and often may display an aggressive territoriality in the area around its home. Dog owners therefore need to, and are required by the law, to confine their dogs to their property either in a fenced enclosure or tethered in a humane manner. ”

The police said animal owners should get a copy of the Animals Law and guidelines on the proper care for animals.

Category: Crime