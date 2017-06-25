$25 bribe buys local man 6 months in jail

(CNS): A local man convicted of trying to bribe a police officer who was arresting him following a public altercation last year has been given a six-month jail term for the corruption offence. Although Ian Duffell offered the arresting officer just $25 to let him “go home to West Bay”, the judge took a dim view of the whole case, as Duffell is no stranger to the criminal justice system and was already on bail for another offence at the time of his arrest and the attempted bribe. Justice Charles Quin said Monday that Duffell had an “appalling record and was becoming a menace”.

On the night of his arrest on Laurence Boulevard, Duffell tried to give the officer the $25 bung to let him off assault, disorderly conduct and ganja charges. The police had warned him several times to stop being abusive before he was taken into custody, but Duffell had continued to be disruptive and aggressive.

The judge lambasted the West Bay man for making life difficult for the officers instead of assisting them and said the bribery was an insult to the police as a whole, who are so often criticised about corruption.

Justice Quin added that there was a “complete absence of any mitigating features” in this case and, as he handed down the six month term, pointed out that what Duffell did was serious and undermined the public trust in the RCIPS and their efforts to combat crime.

