13 cars stolen in GT in one month

(CNS): During the month of June thirteen cars were stolen in George Town alone, the RCIPS has confirmed. Although eight of those vehicles were later found, five are still missing and police are asking the public for help locating these missing vehicles. The first car is a light green Hyundai, registration 113 161, last seen on Windsor Hill Crescent on 6 June. The next was a grey Honda Civic, registration 126 060, last seen on Selkirk Drive on 15 June.

The other three were: a black hatchback Honda Civic, registration 105 279, stolen from Dorcy Drive on 16 June: a 2007 Blue BMW, registration 134 163, last seen on the roadside in Red Bay on 20 June; and a white Honda Civic Ferio, registration 161 406, last seen parked on Walkers Road on 22 June.

Police recommend that car owners take extra precautions when securing their vehicles.

“Aside from always locking doors and closing windows, owners may wish to consider purchasing anti-theft devices or an alarm,” a spokesperson for the RCIPS stated.

Any suspicious activity seen around vehicles, especially at night, should be reported to police at 949-4222.

