Work still needed ahead of task force review

(CNS Business): A summary of a National Risk Assessment that began in 2014 has been released to the public two years after it was finished, ahead of Cayman’s fourth round of Mutual Evaluation by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) at the end of the year. The assessment found a catalogue of issues that the country needs to address, but in the two years since work on it began, government has introduced a number of laws and amendments, though there is still plenty of work to be done by the next government to ensure Cayman’s offshore sector makes the grade.

Read more and comment on CNS Business

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News