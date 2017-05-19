Who will win on Wednesday?

(CNS Election): On 24 May, voters in the Cayman Islands will go to the polls to elect nineteen MLAs for the next four years. To have a majority in the House and therefore form the next government, a group or party will need to win ten of those 19 seats. The Progressives (PPM), the party that has led the country for the last four years, is running 15 candidates. If they win at least ten, they will have a clear majority and will continue in power with their party leader, Alden McLaughlin, as premier.

