Walkers Road gas station robbed at gunpoint

(CNS): Two masked men armed with handguns robbed the Walker’s Road Rubis gas station in George Town early Friday morning. Police said that the robbers smashed their way into the gas station store just before 1:3oam. They took an undisclosed quantity of cash from the register before fleeing on foot along a pathway behind the station towards Windsor Park. CNS understands that customers as well as staff were in the store at the time but no one was hurt.

This is not the first time this gas station has been robbed by armed men.

CNS has contacted the police and David Wight, the PPM candidate for George Town West who owns the station along with his twin brother Chris Wight, to get more details, including descriptions of the suspects, and we are awaiting a response.

The matter is under investigation by the CID and anyone with has information is asked to call the George Town Police Station CID at 9494222 or 949 7777 or 800 TIPS to remain anonymous.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police