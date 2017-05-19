Voter ID collection deadline extended to 11pm

(CNS Elections): The Elections office is urging voters who have not collected their ID cards to get to the office before 11pm this evening to do so. With a last-minute rush of people coming to the office on Smith Road, Friday, officials have extended the deadline. A spokesperson for the office encouraged those who have not yet picked up their cards to come along tonight to get them. Having an official elector ID card is not compulsory but it will make the process much smoother for all voters.

Category: Local News