Volunteers take on Brac green iguana cull

(CNS): The Department of Environment is taking a different approach on culling the pesky green iguanas on Cayman Brac to the one on Grand Cayman, after an intense cull on the Sister Island made a dent on the newly emerging population. Volunteers have agreed to work on suppressing the invasive species on the Sister Islands without a bounty. Fred Burton, the head of the DoE’s terrestrial unit, told CNS that a team had recently gone to the Brac and worked with local volunteers to “hammer the Spot Bay area”, where the green iguanas are most concentrated.

The numbers on the Brac are still relatively small but they are now on the Bluff, where they are particularly hard to catch, Burton said. Nevertheless, the numbers are still far less than on Grand Cayman, where there are concerns there could be as many as a million lizards munching their way through the island’s vegetation.

The commercial cull has now started on Grand Cayman, where licensed cullers are going to be collecting $2 per green head for the next four months, and residents who are interested in helping with the cull on an ad hoc basis are also being encouraged to register for a regular raffle.

Burton explained that, given the much smaller population on Cayman Brac, it would be impossible to offer a financial incentive to commercial cullers because they would not be able to find enough to make any money for the effort. He said the DoE had to consider the risk that offering money on the Brac could cause because someone could be tempted to import the pests from Grand Cayman to get the cash, defeating the entire purpose of the cull.

The iguana expert, who has gone from saving Cayman’s unique indigenous blue iguana from the brink of extinction to trying to exterminate adaptable and resilient greens, said that the volunteer cullers on the Brac are committed to keeping the numbers down. He said there were enough volunteers there who were keen to ensure that the greens don’t get a grip on the Sister Islands and they will be keeping up the cull throughout the breeding season.

The biggest challenge is on Grand Cayman, where the greens are widespread from West Bay to Bodden Town. But the seasonal cull is now underway and Burton is also encouraging residents to sign up for the raffle, which they can do all the way through till August, making them eligible to win $1,000 in the twice monthly raffle draw.

For more details contact the cull manager, Sonya Carlesso on 925-1807 or [email protected]

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature