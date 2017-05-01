Uncertain projects behind CIG fiscal forecast

(CNS): The government’s pre-election economic report, which was published last week, shows that government is on track for a healthy balance sheet and for economic growth this year. But the report’s rosy predictions for 2018, including a $75 million plus surplus, economic growth of 2.6% and a fall in unemployment to 3.6%, are dependent on speculative private sector construction and development. For the four years since taking office the PPM has touted major development projects, such as a hotel in Beach Bay, the Ironwood golf community and the cruise berthing facility, as the keys to economic prosperity, but none of them have started.

Most of the development that has taken place over the last four years has largely been down to public sector projects, like the airport and roads, as well as the islands’ largest and most persistent developer — Dart.

The report, which is in the CNS Library, suggests that the government is still hoping that the proposed but largely uncertain projects will begin next year to support the positive economic forecasts and that, despite the current unpredictability of international politics, there will be no global economic shocks.

“The forecasts are contingent on stable international economic conditions, private sector growth and the absence of economic shocks resulting from natural disasters or adverse international legislation,” the authors of the report at the finance ministry state.

“The economic forecast also assumes the continuation/commencement of major private sector construction projects in the Cayman Islands during the forecast period. If these projects do not come to fruition, it will negatively impact the forecast unemployment rate, GDP growth and other economic indicators,” they added.

If re-elected, despite the continued wide public opposition to the controversial and costly cruise berthing project, the premier has made it clear that his government will forge ahead. Nonetheless, even if he is at the helm of a Progressive or coalition government on 25 May, problems with the financial model, the position of the UK and public opposition could still see the policy steered off course. And while the one investor that has largely delivered, the Dart Group, is planning another major hotel, it is facing challenges to this next proposed resort.

The PPM has said that it will not allow a threat to Seven Mile Beach but Dart has said that unless they can dig up a whopping 1,225 linear feet, or around 8,410 cubic yards, of Grand Cayman’s famous beach along the shoreline to remove beach rock, the project will not go ahead.

The two other major projects that the government is still depending on and talking about with continued optimism are the proposed Beach Bay development and the Ironwood Arnold Palmer golf course resort in Frank Sound, but in both cases there is very little evidence that the developers actually have secured the financial investment to make them realities.

Providing that the financial services industry and the overnight tourism product continue to generate income and the local population continues to buy stuff, government will be able to fuel infrastructure development such as the road works, the recommencement of the John Gray High School project and even the long-awaited waste-management project, which will help create jobs for locals.

But government’s persistent consideration of what have often been termed ‘phantom projects’ means that while the hypothetical economic outlook maybe looking good, its continued optimism could be misplaced.

Category: Local News