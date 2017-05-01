Uncertain projects behind CIG fiscal forecast
(CNS): The government’s pre-election economic report, which was published last week, shows that government is on track for a healthy balance sheet and for economic growth this year. But the report’s rosy predictions for 2018, including a $75 million plus surplus, economic growth of 2.6% and a fall in unemployment to 3.6%, are dependent on speculative private sector construction and development. For the four years since taking office the PPM has touted major development projects, such as a hotel in Beach Bay, the Ironwood golf community and the cruise berthing facility, as the keys to economic prosperity, but none of them have started.
Most of the development that has taken place over the last four years has largely been down to public sector projects, like the airport and roads, as well as the islands’ largest and most persistent developer — Dart.
The report, which is in the CNS Library, suggests that the government is still hoping that the proposed but largely uncertain projects will begin next year to support the positive economic forecasts and that, despite the current unpredictability of international politics, there will be no global economic shocks.
“The forecasts are contingent on stable international economic conditions, private sector growth and the absence of economic shocks resulting from natural disasters or adverse international legislation,” the authors of the report at the finance ministry state.
“The economic forecast also assumes the continuation/commencement of major private sector construction projects in the Cayman Islands during the forecast period. If these projects do not come to fruition, it will negatively impact the forecast unemployment rate, GDP growth and other economic indicators,” they added.
If re-elected, despite the continued wide public opposition to the controversial and costly cruise berthing project, the premier has made it clear that his government will forge ahead. Nonetheless, even if he is at the helm of a Progressive or coalition government on 25 May, problems with the financial model, the position of the UK and public opposition could still see the policy steered off course. And while the one investor that has largely delivered, the Dart Group, is planning another major hotel, it is facing challenges to this next proposed resort.
The PPM has said that it will not allow a threat to Seven Mile Beach but Dart has said that unless they can dig up a whopping 1,225 linear feet, or around 8,410 cubic yards, of Grand Cayman’s famous beach along the shoreline to remove beach rock, the project will not go ahead.
The two other major projects that the government is still depending on and talking about with continued optimism are the proposed Beach Bay development and the Ironwood Arnold Palmer golf course resort in Frank Sound, but in both cases there is very little evidence that the developers actually have secured the financial investment to make them realities.
Providing that the financial services industry and the overnight tourism product continue to generate income and the local population continues to buy stuff, government will be able to fuel infrastructure development such as the road works, the recommencement of the John Gray High School project and even the long-awaited waste-management project, which will help create jobs for locals.
But government’s persistent consideration of what have often been termed ‘phantom projects’ means that while the hypothetical economic outlook maybe looking good, its continued optimism could be misplaced.
But despite the notes of caution from CNS, the PPM has met or exceeded financial targets throughout their term. Despite potential delays (or cancellations) of the above-mentioned projects, other large developments have taken place, or are in promising stages of planning (i.e. HHG ongoing and planned works, large residential complexes, etc.). Point being – yes, there is a rosy forecast – but barring circumstances outside the government’s control such as global destabilization or recession, the figures are not unreasonable.
To all these PPM naysayers do you really want the CDP to replace them,if so integrity goes out the window.
Marco Archer’s creative accounting at work, too bad it’s not real. What a joke!
Figures! They always lying about the budget yet so many ready to vote Marco Archer back in based on this BS!!!
Small Caymanian business will never forget what the PPM has done to them led by Mr. Regulation (Wayne Panton) NEVER. Keep counting on foreigners to develop our resources, hope you are counting on them to vote for you too. Because it will NEVER come from us. Pipe dreams on our backs that’s all it is.
Even if this wishful thinking happens, the PPM is still focused on temporary low end employment. I really wouldn’t bother putting your kids through school as the PPM has secured those positions in a contracting financial service industry for expatriates. They really don’t have a clue what we need.
Fantasy island stuff with healthy dose of voodoo economic speculation by Alden Marco and ppm comrades.
Must be election time
Oh Man here they go again. All of the Projects that Mr. Bush left after they tried to (KILL )him. As the song says HARD MAN FE DEAD. They don’ t know how to get business for us. One thing I know that God will take care of you all PPM. He is a fair God. Uwill not be
celebrating this time like you did the last Election. We have been waiting for four long years to Drink lots of BUBBLY.
…at Country and Western, nah. LOL!
“The PPM has said that it will not allow a threat to Seven Mile Beach but Dart has said that unless they can dig up a whopping 1,225 linear feet, or around 8,410 cubic yards, of Grand Cayman’s famous beach along the shoreline to remove beach rock, the project will not go ahead.”
No better reason to finance Big Mac and the Little Fries than to get what you want. Finance a few trips to Vegas and he might even consider relocating everyone in the West Bay cemetery across the street so a hotel can be put on Cemetery Beach.
very good points CNS, we do need to delve bit more into these rosy projections. While a few things were achieved by the government its also very clear that a lot was talked about but there was no action. sounds like more promises to me.
