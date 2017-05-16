Two PR grants made under new rules

(CNS): Two applicants who applied for permanent residency after the government changed the law in October 2013 have become the first people granted the right to live in Cayman under the new rules. After more than three years of problems relating to the point system used to assess who gets to stay and who doesn’t, Mark Edmunds and Derek Larner, who both work in finance and who took legal action, have achieve their goal at the direction of the court. The news was revealed by their attorneys in an update to many other people waiting on a decision.

There are believed to be as many a 1,000 people who have applied since October 2013 waiting to have their applications considered and it is not clear how these grants of PR will impact all of those waiting who have not turned to the courts for redress. But government has said recently that it is trying to get the process back on track, after it announced changes to the point system to try to address the findings of the court that this system is arbitrary and unfair.

Nick Joseph from the local law firm HSM, which is representing a significant number of PR applicants, was upbeat on Friday when he sent out email correspondence about the grants made on Thursday.

“This is an extremely positive development, and confirms that whatever barriers may have stood in the way of processing applications made since 25 October, 2013 have now been removed,” he said, adding that the firm had recently met with senior immigration officials and they were hopeful that the processing of applications will commence in earnest.

“We have written to the authorities for an indication of anticipated timing and they have responded by return that the department will commence processing of other applications very shortly,” he added.

But it is not clear what that means. The government has used the terms “soon” and “shortly” on several occasions over the last few months, but other than these two case, which were already before the courts, no one else has been given PR yet.

In his email update, Joseph said that others should benefit from the actions of those who were prepared to make their legal cases but he warned that challenges remain for the hundreds of other applicants, some of whom have been waiting more than three years for their case to be considered.

He wrote that there would still be technical, evidential, administrative and legal difficulties ahead for applicants, but the firm was still working to get applications heard as quickly and smoothly as possible, as he urged people with compelling reasons to get applications pushed up the queue to get into touch.

The PR issue has been one that has plagued this administration since it first took office and were faced with the dilemma of the Term Limit Exemption Permit (TLEP) issue left over from the previous United Democratic Party government. (Read more here).

When he became premier and responsible for immigration policy, Alden McLaughlin made the decision to eliminate the seven-year term limit, which acted as a barrier to PR applications, and allow all work permit holders to remain in Cayman for at least nine years if they chose, giving them all a chance to apply for PR.

The aim was to then process applications quickly but make it more challenging to achieve residency, and those who failed would be required to leave and not return for at least 12 months, avoiding the key ten-year mark. This was the time period identified by the experts at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office as the point where applicants denied the right to reside after living here full-time for ten years would have a legitimate legal claim.

But exactly the opposite has happened, as there are now hundreds of PR applicants from all professions and socio-economic backgrounds that have already reached or will soon reach ten years, all of whom will have legal grounds to make a successful legal challenge and get PR rights via the courts.

With just nine days to go before Cayman goes to the polls, the many issues relating to the PR problem will be something the next administration will now have to deal with.

However, despite draconian calls for deportation from some quarters, no group of politicians will be able to tackle this without granting residency rights to most of the current applicants, regardless of their stated policy aims, as the law and ultimately the UK will not allow the deportation of anyone who has resided here lawfully for ten years or more.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Local News, Policy, Politics