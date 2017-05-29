Tomlinson denies having power over any MLAs
(CNS): Dr Steve Tomlinson has denied that he has any power to tell the elected candidates what to do, even though he has been widely credited with causing the collapse on Friday of the first deal struck between the soon to be reinstated premier, Alden McLaughlin, and the new speaker, McKeeva Bush. The former hospital boss and surgeon, now a major shareholder in The Cayman Reporter, told that newspaper that since no party got an absolute majority, the government has to be elected on the floor of the House. However, this is not the case, as McLaughlin now has the necessary numbers to secure the government.
Described by McLaughlin on the campaign trail as the man who was trying to become Cayman’s first unelected premier, Tomlinson funded at least ten random independent candidates and supported several more in what appeared to be a concerted attempt to bring down the local party political system. Tomlinson is said to have injected a considerable sum of cash in the elections but there is no clearly apparent aim or purpose for the investment as the candidates he chose to back had no common policy agendas.
Despite his hand in orchestrating nine independent candidates being elected to office, Kenneth Bryan is the only elected candidate who has admitted being part of the Tomlinson stable. Austin Harris, one of two independent MLAs (the other being Tara Rivers) to have accepted a seat on the government benches, was widely believed to be part of that group but he told CNS shortly after Nomination Day that he was not being sponsored by the doctor.
The other elected candidates unaffiliated with either party are the ‘eastern alliance’ candidates (Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller), as well as Chris Saunders and Dwayne “John-John” Seymour, who did not have a shared policy platform and neither man has admitted being supported or sponsored by Tomlinson.
The election of so many non-aligned candidates gave rise to the horsetrading over the last five days, as individual wants, needs, personal likes or dislikes and feuds rather than common policy positions dominated the talks. But in the end, the government has been shaped by a deal between McLaughlin and Bush, with Austin Harris, for the moment, agreeing to be part of the line up.
It is not yet clear if Harris will be taking up a Cabinet seat but it is highly likely he has been offered a ministry. If so, regardless of his decision to run as an independent candidate, this will bind him to the collective responsibility of the government front bench and the PPM’s policy agenda.
Thank you Dr. Tomlinson!
You help us to see in our lifetime PPM and CDP joined forces, and we need to see how our MLAs react under pressure.
Kudos✌
Wow DR T has lost a lot of respect from the people on this island. He alone destroyed the true independents chances. Arden had a group so that’s not independents, Dr t had a group and that’s not jndependents. He’s not fooling anyone with his “Christian” remarks on the radio.
If what he did/attempted isn’t illegal it damn well should be!!
He must be full of money and bulls### too , to think that everyone believes that .
Steve listed all of ‘his’ candidates when speaking for Rudi in the Brac. The only one to actually get elected was Kenneth.
Will he now follow the example of Cleveland Dilbert who also ‘sponsored’ Nicolas and Rudi and has since asked for his money back?
Clevland Dilbert with Nickolas? another fool hiding behind a computer and don’t know anything.
I hear there is cheap beachfront in Costa Rica.
All of his billboards and online videos showed that he wanted to develop many different medical fields. I imagine this is where he expected the payback and would expect that his candidates that he owned would return this favour.
This Dr is the most arrogant I have seen through out this entire election. He called his chat group “The T Factor” because he was bragging about his influence on the elections. Everyone can see right through him. He poured loads of money into these candidates and paraded all over with them.
With what they owe him he must have expected a LOT in return.
He influenced the elections and then attempted to form his own government!! Then he plays it off like he’s done nothing!! We know what you’re up to Doc, don’t you worry!
Dr T forgot to tell his “friends” in the T-Factor chat it was confidential and no screenshots were allowed. We’ve all seen it Dr T, we know what you did.
I heard Dr T stormed into the govt administration building demanding a meeting with the governor as Alden and McKeeva were meeting with her!!
Yeahhhh right. He showed his true colors. No one pours millions into an election without a political agenda. I wonder why he was so desperate to get Kenneth as Health minister???
