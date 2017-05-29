Tomlinson denies having power over any MLAs

(CNS): Dr Steve Tomlinson has denied that he has any power to tell the elected candidates what to do, even though he has been widely credited with causing the collapse on Friday of the first deal struck between the soon to be reinstated premier, Alden McLaughlin, and the new speaker, McKeeva Bush. The former hospital boss and surgeon, now a major shareholder in The Cayman Reporter, told that newspaper that since no party got an absolute majority, the government has to be elected on the floor of the House. However, this is not the case, as McLaughlin now has the necessary numbers to secure the government.

Described by McLaughlin on the campaign trail as the man who was trying to become Cayman’s first unelected premier, Tomlinson funded at least ten random independent candidates and supported several more in what appeared to be a concerted attempt to bring down the local party political system. Tomlinson is said to have injected a considerable sum of cash in the elections but there is no clearly apparent aim or purpose for the investment as the candidates he chose to back had no common policy agendas.

Despite his hand in orchestrating nine independent candidates being elected to office, Kenneth Bryan is the only elected candidate who has admitted being part of the Tomlinson stable. Austin Harris, one of two independent MLAs (the other being Tara Rivers) to have accepted a seat on the government benches, was widely believed to be part of that group but he told CNS shortly after Nomination Day that he was not being sponsored by the doctor.

The other elected candidates unaffiliated with either party are the ‘eastern alliance’ candidates (Anthony Eden, Alva Suckoo, Arden McLean and Ezzard Miller), as well as Chris Saunders and Dwayne “John-John” Seymour, who did not have a shared policy platform and neither man has admitted being supported or sponsored by Tomlinson.

The election of so many non-aligned candidates gave rise to the horsetrading over the last five days, as individual wants, needs, personal likes or dislikes and feuds rather than common policy positions dominated the talks. But in the end, the government has been shaped by a deal between McLaughlin and Bush, with Austin Harris, for the moment, agreeing to be part of the line up.

It is not yet clear if Harris will be taking up a Cabinet seat but it is highly likely he has been offered a ministry. If so, regardless of his decision to run as an independent candidate, this will bind him to the collective responsibility of the government front bench and the PPM’s policy agenda.

