The ‘picking off’ phase

Political Guy writes: As some may have predicted, the so-called alliance recently announced between the CDP and the Independents is falling apart. People may differ on whether this group would be a disaster or the right change for the country but many are likely on the same page on one thing: that this is more about egos and self-interest than truly representing the people.

If the Independents cannot get it together, they will prove what party members have been saying all along: that a group of independents with varying policies and opinions and interests cannot actually get their act together for the sake of the country. The country did not vote a majority of independents into office, but it did cry out very loudly for their involvement in the next government. If this cry is ignored, this will likely amount to political suicide on the part of any Independent that goes against change.

Things have now passed the chaotic/entertaining phase. We are now at the stage when individuals will get tired of six-hour meetings where egos continue to get in the way of the formation of a credible group to take the country forward. And this is the stage where two independents can simply walk over to the PPM and form a government, and very quickly without much of a discussion.

To be clear, ‘any two will do’ in this scenario, and that means that after lunch time today there may be a scenario where it will be a race of ‘couples’ to see who can get to the PPM first.

That would be a shame because not only would it reflect poorly on the Independents, but it would be mean that too many of the people’s voices would go unheard.

Rumours are that Arden lacked the leadership, conciliatory tone and approach to bring the group together at that now infamous first meeting, turning several Independents off. The rumour makes sense. Arden is indeed a very strong leader and strong leaders do tend to get that whole ‘working together with everyone’ thing wrong.

Whether he gets a second chance to correct that later today is left to be seen but let’s not be surprised if Arden is involved in one of those ‘races of twos’ heading over to PPM town during this picking off phase.

If Alden McLaughlin becomes premier again it would be hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve it. He won seven seats and has one Independent with him, so that is pretty close to having a mandate.

But the Independents clearly have a much stronger mandate. To many that is the point. Therefore, getting picked off at this stage would be a serious indictment against them. If they fail to get it together today, the country will very likely punish them in 2021. And any two that get picked off today, while leaving the others to sit on the opposition bench to very little effect, will be all but finished politically.

Don’t get ‘picked off’.

