The ‘picking off’ phase
Political Guy writes: As some may have predicted, the so-called alliance recently announced between the CDP and the Independents is falling apart. People may differ on whether this group would be a disaster or the right change for the country but many are likely on the same page on one thing: that this is more about egos and self-interest than truly representing the people.
If the Independents cannot get it together, they will prove what party members have been saying all along: that a group of independents with varying policies and opinions and interests cannot actually get their act together for the sake of the country. The country did not vote a majority of independents into office, but it did cry out very loudly for their involvement in the next government. If this cry is ignored, this will likely amount to political suicide on the part of any Independent that goes against change.
Things have now passed the chaotic/entertaining phase. We are now at the stage when individuals will get tired of six-hour meetings where egos continue to get in the way of the formation of a credible group to take the country forward. And this is the stage where two independents can simply walk over to the PPM and form a government, and very quickly without much of a discussion.
To be clear, ‘any two will do’ in this scenario, and that means that after lunch time today there may be a scenario where it will be a race of ‘couples’ to see who can get to the PPM first.
That would be a shame because not only would it reflect poorly on the Independents, but it would be mean that too many of the people’s voices would go unheard.
Rumours are that Arden lacked the leadership, conciliatory tone and approach to bring the group together at that now infamous first meeting, turning several Independents off. The rumour makes sense. Arden is indeed a very strong leader and strong leaders do tend to get that whole ‘working together with everyone’ thing wrong.
Whether he gets a second chance to correct that later today is left to be seen but let’s not be surprised if Arden is involved in one of those ‘races of twos’ heading over to PPM town during this picking off phase.
If Alden McLaughlin becomes premier again it would be hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve it. He won seven seats and has one Independent with him, so that is pretty close to having a mandate.
But the Independents clearly have a much stronger mandate. To many that is the point. Therefore, getting picked off at this stage would be a serious indictment against them. If they fail to get it together today, the country will very likely punish them in 2021. And any two that get picked off today, while leaving the others to sit on the opposition bench to very little effect, will be all but finished politically.
Don’t get ‘picked off’.
I think the most important lesson here is that the country can survive (probably better) without MLAs.
As a voter I feel betrayed. As a country we rejected CDP. HTF do we end up with Mr. Bush as Premier?
What needs to stop is this idea that the “independents” are a cohesive group. By definition, they’re not. The people didn’t vote for an independent government. They voted for a bunch of individuals. If that group is so disparate that they cannot form a government without creating a coalition with the stability of a plurality party, it speaks to the fact that what BT voted for and what GT votes for and what EE and NS vote for aren’t a coherent body with clarity and purpose enough to govern. End of story.
Further, the idea that a Progressives government with Tara and two other independents ignores what the people wanted it absurd. Any formed government, unless a minority government (which is looking like a real possibility with each passing day), represents a majority of districts’ voting preferences by requiring a majority of MLAs. Frankly, we need to quit jumping back and forth based on personal power grabs and start putting the country first – this uncertainty and new government every 30 minutes because so and so is mad they can’t all be ministers of la la land is threatening our general credibility and ability to engage in meaningful governance.
Stop spreading rumours the independents are not doing this. They won’t join ppm they are sticking together
What a bunch of hypocrites these independents. Now just to get more money and cabinet position they talking to ppm. They are a disgrace and cayman should never forgive them if they do that . And I mean any of them but in my case especially Austin as I voted for him in prospect
I seem to be the least plugged in Caymanian, to the marl road, there is so can you please elaborate? What’s happening now?
Is it true that Chris is thinking about this ?? God I hope not after everything he was saying at the meeting . I don’t believe he is I’m just saying I heard that
Ezzard might do it but trust me Arden had priniciples and he would never do that especially if he committed to the other group already. I think you are speculating too much I don’t see Arden doing that
Political guy you are speaking the truth on this. I swear I will never vote for Arden if he go over there to ppm. He will lose all of East End if he do that
Boom. That’s my feeling and I heard yesterday that picking off already started . Country should punish these independents if they do that
Well said! I can tell you that if Chris or Alva do that my family will never vote for them again. We wanted change give us what we voted for.
The independents need to stop this shot about not getting picked off. They couldn’t even function to form a government. What makes you think that with all their self-interest baggage and egos that they can effectively run a country??
I hear what you saying but people did not ask for ppm again so that’s that’s the point. They have leaders in the independent group they just need to drop the egos
They can function fine. I heard they are going to get it done soon. just give them time. We ned to beleive in them its all we have if we want to see anything change. I want to see someone like Moses help them but I guess party politics will get in the way of that. Ju Ju not bad either.
