The ‘picking off’ phase
Political Guy writes: As some may have predicted, the so-called alliance recently announced between the CDP and the Independents is falling apart. People may differ on whether this group would be a disaster or the right change for the country but many are likely on the same page on one thing: that this is more about egos and self-interest than truly representing the people.
If the Independents cannot get it together, they will prove what party members have been saying all along: that a group of independents with varying policies and opinions and interests cannot actually get their act together for the sake of the country. The country did not vote a majority of independents into office, but it did cry out very loudly for their involvement in the next government. If this cry is ignored, this will likely amount to political suicide on the part of any Independent that goes against change.
Things have now passed the chaotic/entertaining phase. We are now at the stage when individuals will get tired of six-hour meetings where egos continue to get in the way of the formation of a credible group to take the country forward. And this is the stage where two independents can simply walk over to the PPM and form a government, and very quickly without much of a discussion.
To be clear, ‘any two will do’ in this scenario, and that means that after lunch time today there may be a scenario where it will be a race of ‘couples’ to see who can get to the PPM first.
That would be a shame because not only would it reflect poorly on the Independents, but it would be mean that too many of the people’s voices would go unheard.
Rumours are that Arden lacked the leadership, conciliatory tone and approach to bring the group together at that now infamous first meeting, turning several Independents off. The rumour makes sense. Arden is indeed a very strong leader and strong leaders do tend to get that whole ‘working together with everyone’ thing wrong.
Whether he gets a second chance to correct that later today is left to be seen but let’s not be surprised if Arden is involved in one of those ‘races of twos’ heading over to PPM town during this picking off phase.
If Alden McLaughlin becomes premier again it would be hard to argue that he doesn’t deserve it. He won seven seats and has one Independent with him, so that is pretty close to having a mandate.
But the Independents clearly have a much stronger mandate. To many that is the point. Therefore, getting picked off at this stage would be a serious indictment against them. If they fail to get it together today, the country will very likely punish them in 2021. And any two that get picked off today, while leaving the others to sit on the opposition bench to very little effect, will be all but finished politically.
Don’t get ‘picked off’.
Are the Independents a ‘group’ or individual representatives? They have no common philosophical point of view. They are merely individuals with their own ideas.
Ezzard and Arden have the choice of whether to turn us over to Mac and the lost boys or form a reponsible government with PPM.
Why are we Caymanians so STUPID. You all wanted these INDEPENDENTS who were all backed by the wanna be Caymanian Dart “Tomlinson” and you all gave in to it. Now that you see you voted for individuals who all have a different agenda why are you upset? Did you think they would put there egos aside? Tomlinson has all of you idiots in his pocket. He has two dollars and knows that you are hungry people who live on handouts.
Where are the true Caymanians who worked hard every day and made due with what they had? Where are they?
Bush administration cuts salaries for civil servants and sells the little we have to the rich. PPM gave an honararium and salary increase all in one financial period. Where do most Caymanians work? You all should be ashamed. Hope the handouts will continue with your elected independents seeing that they can’t sit in a room together and find common ground for the love of our country that they all said they have.
If macs deal went south he for sure will be trying to get with ppm. Better to have the Independents with ppm than mac
For love of country Arden, join PPM and keep Mac out the government. If UDP leaders are disgusted with this move, then you should be too.
What you fail to understand is that if the majority had picked Independents then we wouldn’t be in this situation. It’s equal in that if you look at it, the majority did want a party, they just didn’t all want CDP. The lesson learned from this is that we need to change and the people need to vote for their Premier. Independents is a mistake. They can’t work together, that’s why they are independent.
Most people I know included me voted for Arden because we have always trusted that he had the experience to do the right thing for EE and the country. If he does not join PPM and make a coalition I’ll know he cares more about himself than us. He will be the reason that Mac and Dr. T take over Cayman. We will never vote for Arden again!
The Independents betrayed the people when they offered mackeeva premier. The ONE clear message from the last two elections was that no one outside of west bay wants bush as premier.
The independents showed us that they wanted power at any cost.
If they wanted to do what the MAJORITY of voters want they will form a goernment with the two largest groups, the independents and the PPM. 16 of the 19 seats are held by those two groups.
The independents HAVE to work with one side or the other, so get over it. They have 9 members and to have a majority they need 10, do the maths. Kmt
What a mess we are in watching all these “Master’s of the Universe” gambling our future and the future of our children away by siding with the devil making him our leader when the electorate clearly sent their message that they did nor support the CDP/UDP. The betrayal of the electorate using their very supporter’s votes to support and elect Mckeeva to be Premier clearly shows us all that Independents cannot be trusted. The Independent Party and Mr. Thomlinson have self destructed before they have commenced governing as they will barely survive a single term because NO-ONE will ever trust an Independent again.
Just stop for a moment and imagine, what a great country we could be with an Independent / PPM government in power. We could achieve so much except for the giant egoes which will prevent this from happening. “In the best interests of the country” is the overriding factor to be considered, however this is totally ignored by the Independents for their illusions of grandeur of one’s self overrules all else.
Arden ‘strong leader’? You must be kidding, he can’t put three words together and make sense.
Selfish people will do that. If independents do that they better not come near my house in BTW next time
I think everyone seems to be missing the point. No one party or group of individuals made a majority enough to form a government. Therefore deals have to be made. The independents have to agree to work with either ppm or cdp. Ppm would have to agree to work with either cdp or independents. Somewhere people are not going to get what they want. It’s the old hats that have issues working with each other, that is what causes the delays and indecision. People voted for a change, change takes hard work and effort. The independents could throw up their hands in defeat and act as opposition, but they were voted in to best represent their district therefore they will fight to have a say as they should or they would be doing their district a disservice. Be patient, there will be a final result one way or another but don’t expect to be happy about it.
Dr. T hope you and your kind like Tru Tru now see why the Party system works in all democratic countries to reduce such uncertainties. Even our mother country has this system.
moses please please go over there and help them form a government. you can be premier with the independents. ask roy to join you and lead them. that would be good cabinet. don’t let PPM politics get in the way moses. Lets do this.
If Dwayne does this we will get BT east together and protest against him. I’m sorry to say that but we need to get more political now if this is how things are going
I think the most important lesson here is that the country can survive (probably better) without MLAs.
Another lesson is we need a national vote for the leader or maybe we should stick to political parties it’s easier
As a voter I feel betrayed. As a country we rejected CDP. HTF do we end up with Mr. Bush as Premier?
Trust me you don’t need to worry about that one. Mac won’t be the leader. I’m praying that independents stay together and Moses leads them.
Because Arden and Ezzard are willing to crown him Premier!
They have the opportunity to either be heroes or bobos without xxxxs. Time will tell.
What needs to stop is this idea that the “independents” are a cohesive group. By definition, they’re not. The people didn’t vote for an independent government. They voted for a bunch of individuals. If that group is so disparate that they cannot form a government without creating a coalition with the stability of a plurality party, it speaks to the fact that what BT voted for and what GT votes for and what EE and NS vote for aren’t a coherent body with clarity and purpose enough to govern. End of story.
Further, the idea that a Progressives government with Tara and two other independents ignores what the people wanted it absurd. Any formed government, unless a minority government (which is looking like a real possibility with each passing day), represents a majority of districts’ voting preferences by requiring a majority of MLAs. Frankly, we need to quit jumping back and forth based on personal power grabs and start putting the country first – this uncertainty and new government every 30 minutes because so and so is mad they can’t all be ministers of la la land is threatening our general credibility and ability to engage in meaningful governance.
Stop spreading rumours the independents are not doing this. They won’t join ppm they are sticking together
It’s not a rumour. Today that already started and kills my confidence in independents. I don’t care what trey say next time I’m not voting for any independents
Not very “independent” then are they
Why the f*ck do we want independents??? What we want is a group of people with brains in their heads to form a government. If that includes people who got elected as independents along with the PPM then so be it. What we DO NOT, I repeat DO NOT want is for mckeewa bush to become premier again very simply because of his horrendous track record that will certainly be repeated. Forget greedy self interests, independents and PPM, and form a government that will move this country forward WITHOUT mckeewas and the CDP’s interference and backward and corrupt track record.
Independents sticking together, isn’t that the definition of a group or party?
What a bunch of hypocrites these independents. Now just to get more money and cabinet position they talking to ppm. They are a disgrace and cayman should never forgive them if they do that . And I mean any of them but in my case especially Austin as I voted for him in prospect
I seem to be the least plugged in Caymanian, to the marl road, there is so can you please elaborate? What’s happening now?
As per latest reports, majority of the independents have joined forces with the CDP and have agreed to have McKeeva Bush as premier. However, certain independents may move their support to the Ppm side, leading to ppm having the majority. As of now, it is unclear as to how the new govt will form
Is it true that Chris is thinking about this ?? God I hope not after everything he was saying at the meeting . I don’t believe he is I’m just saying I heard that
If Chris goes with Moses I don’t mind but if Chris ends up with Alden as leader he lost my vote . Moses and Roy are not true ppm members they always independent but others needs to go . No ppm hardliners please
Ezzard might do it but trust me Arden had priniciples and he would never do that especially if he committed to the other group already. I think you are speculating too much I don’t see Arden doing that
sorry I don’t agree. Ezzard will never do that.
At this point, Arden and Ezzard disgust me. The things they have said about Mac in the past indicated I could trust them but alas that was a lie – they aligned with Mac to give him the Premier position.
Or used him to advance their own ambitions.
Political guy you are speaking the truth on this. I swear I will never vote for Arden if he go over there to ppm. He will lose all of East End if he do that
As an East Ender, me and my family will never forgive him if he sticks with Mac. I won’t support that crap.
Arden almost lost all of East End as it is.
Is that you Mac? or is it your political strategist writing all these warnings? You can’t scare us that easily, we not as fool-fool as you think we are. We know when to leave a sinkin ship.
Boom. That’s my feeling and I heard yesterday that picking off already started . Country should punish these independents if they do that
Sadly, Tara’s voters didn’t do it this time round.
Well said! I can tell you that if Chris or Alva do that my family will never vote for them again. We wanted change give us what we voted for.
So let me see…….you won’t forgive your elected independents for going with PPM but it’s OK if they go with CDP? Ask yourself…who had more total votes, the PPM or the CDP? Shouldn’t the majority rule?
No that’s not what I meant. I want them to form a group led by independents. I don’t want a cdp or ppm led government
Exactly. The country voted out cdp except for 3 seats in wb so how come he is all of a sudden premier ? Love of power, money and what’s in it for him !!!!
That is impossible. The independents only have 8 (Tara is PPM), so to form a govt they have to align with either the PPM or UDP/CDP, so change is not a possibility from previous governments, only the hope that sufficient representation within the Executive will lead to a more balanced policy agenda from an Independents POV.
Wouldn’t them being in government be the change you were voting for?
All the Dr T money is going to Mac, Chris has figured out he doesn’t want to be part of a dirty cabinet. He’s the one that will lose his CPA credentials, not to mention his credibility.
The independents need to stop this shot about not getting picked off. They couldn’t even function to form a government. What makes you think that with all their self-interest baggage and egos that they can effectively run a country??
I hear what you saying but people did not ask for ppm again so that’s that’s the point. They have leaders in the independent group they just need to drop the egos
People did not ask for CDP either so explain why we have them !!!!! Especially as premier !?!?
The country didn’t ask for independents to lead. 7+1+3=11 party affiliated to 8 independents who can’t get their shit together and the 3 independents with experience can’t seem to herd the cats.
Actually about as many people did as asked for one or another of the semi-aligned semi-independents.
What nonsense are you talking about. The PPM and Tara have 8 seats and the independents have 8 seats, however what is more important is that if you count the PPM and Tara’s actual votes they have clearly a majority over the 8 remaining independents.
They can function fine. I heard they are going to get it done soon. just give them time. We ned to beleive in them its all we have if we want to see anything change. I want to see someone like Moses help them but I guess party politics will get in the way of that. Ju Ju not bad either.
If we had elected a party this would not be happening. 8695 electors or 55.31% voted for parties. 7026 or 44.69% voted for 4 different groups of independents. (Including Miss Rivers) The Progressives received 7 seats and 4909 votes overall while CDP received 3 seats and 3786 votes. Since the Independents 9 seats and 7026 votes are split and lack experience the Premier should be from the Progressives not CDP who only gained 3 seats. The Cabinet should be led by the Progressives but include Independents and maybe 1 from the CDP. To be able to get things done we need about 13 to ensure the Government bench is stable. This would not mean that they have to join the Progressives party. They can remain Independent.
