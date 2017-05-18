The battle of the incumbents

Theresa Green writes: Political geeks out there will have already spotted the rather unusual situation that has emerged in one of the 19 electoral districts in Cayman’s first election under the system of one person, one vote in single-member constituencies, but for those who haven’t noticed, there is just one race between incumbents. Newlands is the only constituency where two sitting MLAs are actually competing against each other.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics