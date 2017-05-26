Ten things we learned from the election results

101 writes: 1) The party system is not quite over just yet. Ten party candidates were returned, which shows a clear emergence of the independents but many of the party candidates, including those that lost their battles, still received a lot of votes, some losing only marginally in their constituencies.

2) OMOV works very well for independents. The ability to take all politics truly local favoured the independent candidates because they don’t have the luxury of relying on the party base and wider national dogma and party appeal. These independents showed more local connectedness with the people than some of the party ministers, who were too busy on the national level to stay in touch with their people.

3) Mac should follow Kurt’s lead. McKeeva Bush was unable to use his coattails to much effect, clearly showing that he should have resigned before this election. He is now highly unlikely to ever lead politically again. He has missed the boat for a gracious exit but he needs to go. His CDP is no match for the PPM and that organisation should also be disbanded or entirely revamped without him.

4) As far as parties go, the PPM is here to stay. Say what you wish about the demise of the party system but if you look at the votes handed out to PPM members, including those that loss their seats, it’s clear that this group will have a future as long as its leadership is strong and respected (yes, the leadership now needs to change). The ‘surprise’ election of Barbara and David in George Town and the very slim losses of Marco and Wayne are all proof that this group still has more to offer politically.

5) Marco was the sacrificial lamb and a poor choice for one. The PPM leadership threw Marco under the bus. Alden ran away from a loss in GT Central, handing it to Marco, who swallowed the party line and choked on it. Having Marco re-elected as a strong finance minister would also have helped with any negotiations now towards forming any alliances. The PPM squandered its best asset in Marco Archer and there is no other way to spin that.

6) Final day mud slinging does not always work. Attempts to impact Joey Hew’s support by saying he was arrested, posting for the umpteen time that Austin Harris was charged with abuse (and posting that only during election time), divisive ‘Jamaican references’ regarding Chris Saunders, or creating evil memes of McKeeva all failed, as each candidate was elected.

7) Independents were successful but not without significant support. Against the party machinery, which organises its funding and other resources, most stand-alone independents would have found it difficult. But with the help of Steve Tomlinson many of them had access to funding which was absolutely crucial in their success. ‘Special interest’ anyone?

8) The people want change. The support for independents makes it clear that the people want a change in government, and away from the PPM government, at least for now. The voters seemed to be asking for a coalition with significant involvement of independents. Successful independents should be wary of this when approached by party members to form any alliance where party members dominate (such as a PPM coalition) because this may go against the wishes of the people.

9) Social media, social media, social media. Candidates that used social media very well also performed well in the election (Kenneth Bryan’s exposure of the PPM’s hypocrisy was a great example of this). The only exception to this was Anthony Eden because, well, he’s Anthony Eden.

10) The formation of a group of persons with different agendas as a government takes a lot of time and causes a lot of unease in the community. The people got what they wanted but they now need to be very patient because already there are many concerns regarding how this group will work together, if indeed we have an independent-led coalition, who will be the premier, who will be minister of finance, financial services, etc. It will take time and it won’t be perfect but that doesn’t mean democracy has failed. We elected them to work for us and this is their first job.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics, Viewpoint