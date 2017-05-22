Teenager arrested on animal cruelty allegations

(CNS): Police arrested an 18-year-old boy from North Side Sunday on suspicion of animal cruelty in connection with an incident where a dog was set on fire at a property in the district. The RCIPS investigation began on 13 May after a pit bull cross-breed named Dora, who was pregnant, was burned on her abdomen. Dora survived, but in addition to suffering second and third degree burns, she lost the puppies. There has been rising public outcry over animal cruelty recently, with more people speaking out about what they see as the failure of the authorities to address the issue and the increase in reported case over the last year.

Taura Ebanks, who established the Facebook page Cayman Animal’s WatchDog, has been stepping up the campaign to draw attention to the issue of animal cruelty and pressure the police, the Department of Agriculture and political representatives to do more to enforce the law and ensure there are consequences for cases like this latest incident.

Ebanks started a petition, which now has more than 1,500 signatures, calling for the animal protection/welfare laws to be enforced and for those that commit acts of torture, abuse, neglect to be held accountable. She has also been asking people to press candidates on the issue and consider their positions when deciding who to vote for on Wednesday.

In a video posted to the site Monday, Ebanks said that she is planning to show the responses of candidates she has spoken to about the issue on the page later today. She pointed out that there is just one animal welfare officer for the entire Cayman Islands, and while people continue to try and call the DoA, no one is answering the phone.

Meanwhile, Dora is said to be recovering from her ordeal at the Humane Society after being treated at Island Veterinary Services. It is not clear what will happen to the animal now the case is progressing and whether she will be returned to her owners in North Side.

