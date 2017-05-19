Teen charged as cops clamp down on BT crime spree

(CNS): A 16-year-old Bodden Town boy has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary in connection with two recent break-ins among several in the district over the last few weeks. As police move more officers into the district to clamp down on the recent crime spree they also arrested a 48-year-old man who was wanted in connection with several cases of criminal damage to cars. Meanwhile, police urged people to be vigilant after a car was stolen and a house burgalrised after keys were left in another vehicle. Police recovered the car several hours later but senior police are warning residents in the area that thieves are taking advantage of any opportunity.

“We ask that residents take care to secure their house keys and car keys in their residence, and refrain from leaving any keys or valuables in their vehicles,” said Detective Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “Burglars are clearly taking advantage of those who leave their keys in any accessible place. We have sent reinforcements to Bodden Town to address the burglary situation, including a team of detectives, and are conducting proactive patrols at night. Anyone who sees any suspicious activity in their area should call the Bodden Town Police Station right away.”

The officers arrested the teenage burglary suspect on suspicion of attempted burglary at a home on Brook Drive in Bodden Town on Tuesday, 17 May as well as a burglary at a residence on Carrington Lane also in the district today. He has since been charged and appeared in court Friday. Police arrested the man regarding the criminal damage cases yesterday evening, 18 May, around 9:15PM, when they were on proactive patrol in the area intercepted and he remains in police custody but he has not yet been charged.

The most recent combined car theft and burglary happened on Calabash Drive sometime on Wednesday night when house keys were left in a vehicle parked outside but the crimes were not discovered until Thursday morning. The perpetrators used the keys to gain access to the house where they stole the contents of a handbag, including a mobile phone and wallet, and then a second vehicle was stolen from the property.

The Bodden Town Police Station can be reached at 947-2240. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or here: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

