Takkas admits helping Webb launder FIFA bribes

(CNS): The former general secretary of the Cayman Islands Football Association has pleaded guilty to money laundering charges after he admitted receiving and passing along over $1.5 million to his old boss, Jeffrey Webb, in the ongoing FIFA scandal. Costas Takkas (60), who was Webb’s aide, said he received and passed on cash to the former CONCACAF president and FIFA vice president, at his direction, that had come from sports marketing companies as bribes to secure the lucrative rights for football tournaments.

A release from the US Department of Justice said that when Webb accepted a $3 million bribe in exchange for using his influence to award contracts for media coverage of football games, Takkas and representatives of Traffic USA, one of the sports marketing companies, funnelled half of that bribe through front companies and accounts controlled by Takkas. He told a New York court Wednesday that he “consciously avoided knowing that these companies were giving Mr Webb money in order to influence his actions as a football official”.

Takkas was arrested along with Webb and other football officials in Switzerland two years ago, in May 2015, and had at first pleaded not guilty to the accusations. Webb had pleaded guilty to racketeering, conspiracy and other charges in November of that year, but more than 18 months later he has still not been sentenced.

Webb, who remains under house arrest in Georgia, was due to be sentenced in May but the hearing was postponed until July. Takkas is expected to be sentenced in September, but after spending more than ten months on remand in Switzerland and having pleaded guilty to just one of what were originally ten charges, the former football official, described by his lawyer as a “minor figure” in the much wider scandal, could escape more jail time.

