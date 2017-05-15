Suspect drunk drivers cause multiple car pile-ups
(CNS): Two women have been arrested on suspicion of DUI following two separate and unrelated major crashes in George Town this weekend in which the drivers caused multiple car pile-ups. The first happened on Saturday night at around 9:30pm on South Church Street and Boilers Road and the second at around 11pm on Sunday night along the Linford Pierson Highway near the Kings Sport Centre roundabout. Everyone involved in the crashes was taken to hospital but no one was seriously hurt and they have all since been released.
In Saturday’s pile-up, three cars were involved when a 37-year-old woman driving a Nissan Xterra SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a Hyundai Lio travelling in the opposite direction, which also collided with a Honda Civic. The Cayman Islands Fire Service averted a fire in the Hyundai, the engine of which was smoking in the wake of the collision.
In the second major smash, a 33-year-old woman driving a blue Mercedes SLK on the Linford Pierson Highway at around 11pm also crossed on to the wrong side of the road and hit a Hyundai Tucson, which led to a Kia and a Mitsubishi all being involved in the pile-up and receiving major damage.
Both of the arrested female drivers have since been bailed, police said Monday.
I had to take evasive defensive action 5 times with separate drunk driver vehicles in a short chaotic 3 mile drive to pick up some family dinner take out on Saturday evening. We really need the RCIPS to rapidly develop an awareness and sense of duty to curtail the heavy and dangerous drinking that regularly happens – esp on holiday and “pay day” weekends, often in broad daylight hours. For example, many beachside bar parking lots were clearly filled to capacity with bar patrons. How hard is it to put two and two together? I guess the prevailing assumption is that the drivers of these (hundred) vehicles were not drinking, which as we’ve seen (often tragically), couldn’t be more false. Either that, or some political figure has told the RCIPS not to enforce our DUI laws which should be a matter for the ACC to investigate with priority. My guess is that these bars would have a tough time reconciling their soda and non-alcohol sales to the drivers of the vehicles double parked in their lots.
There should be a zero-tolerance on DUI. Offenders should be punished by loss of drivers license for 2-years and a BIG fine for the first offence. If an innocent party dies due to a person who drives over the limit, it should be considered involuntary manslaughter and they should stay a Her Majesty’s pleasure for a long time.
The laws are far too lenient for people who drink and drive. Firstly, the blood alcohol threshold needs to be reduced significantly. As it stands, the Cayman Islands has the highest blood alcohol concentration limit in the world.
This certainly doesn’t send the right message.
I’m of the opinion that if you’re found guilty of drunk driving, your license should be suspended a minimum of 5 years. The second offence should have your license revoked indefinitely.
Laws are fine. It is missing enforcement.
We need traffic enforcement on our shitty roads with idiot drivers. I would love to meet the fools who designed the roads and punch them in the face.
It’s probably drunk people who designed the roads as well.
There is nothing wrong with cayman road….it is the human are idiots and twats who don’t know how to drive.
I would like to punch YOU in the face for making such comment . No roads are safe when driving drunk and in my opinion Cayman roads are mostly just fine for the speed limits posted . The problem is as you say , the IDIOT drivers .
The roads are fine. It’s the idiots using them are the fools don’t you think.
Alcohol impairs your vision and concentration as well as your reflexes. Due to the high amount of road accidents, especially involving alcohol, that it’s time zero tolerance should be introduced.
Where else do engineers form the concrete curbing before the actual road is laid!? NRA use great expensive heaps of aggregate to actually impair sight lines and create dangerous crests and sags where none previously existed with little apparent understanding of vehicle physics, drainage, road curve geometry, and parabolic engineering. The brand-new (representing millions in commitments) ETH is already corrugated from unaccounted thermal warp.
