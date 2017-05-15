Suspect drunk drivers cause multiple car pile-ups

(CNS): Two women have been arrested on suspicion of DUI following two separate and unrelated major crashes in George Town this weekend in which the drivers caused multiple car pile-ups. The first happened on Saturday night at around 9:30pm on South Church Street and Boilers Road and the second at around 11pm on Sunday night along the Linford Pierson Highway near the Kings Sport Centre roundabout. Everyone involved in the crashes was taken to hospital but no one was seriously hurt and they have all since been released.

In Saturday’s pile-up, three cars were involved when a 37-year-old woman driving a Nissan Xterra SUV crossed the centre line and collided with a Hyundai Lio travelling in the opposite direction, which also collided with a Honda Civic. The Cayman Islands Fire Service averted a fire in the Hyundai, the engine of which was smoking in the wake of the collision.

In the second major smash, a 33-year-old woman driving a blue Mercedes SLK on the Linford Pierson Highway at around 11pm also crossed on to the wrong side of the road and hit a Hyundai Tucson, which led to a Kia and a Mitsubishi all being involved in the pile-up and receiving major damage.

Both of the arrested female drivers have since been bailed, police said Monday.

