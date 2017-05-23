Suspect dealer escapes following drug raid
(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a suspected drug dealer found at a house during an RCIPS drug raid yesterday lunchtime on Marina Drive in George Town who fled law enforcement authorities after becoming violent, the authorities said today. One of two drug related operations conducted by a joint police-customs team yesterday, the noon raid resulted in the recovery of “significant quantities of ganja” and a 45-year-old Jamaican man being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent as well as illegal landing.
The second man at the property was said to have “violently resisted arrest, assaulted a customs officer and a detective” before he escaped.
The raid followed another in Watershed Circle, Savannah, at 5am Monday, when the RCIPS Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force, partnered with the customs enforcement, made four arrests and confiscated a significant quantity of ganja. After recovering an undisclosed amount of drugs from around the premises, two women, both aged 30, from Bodden Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and taken into custody. A 33-year-old Savannah man was also arrested at another location on the same offence and he is also in police custody.
Anyone with any information about this man’s whereabouts is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
RCIPS might get more help if we knew who they were looking for
You see this is what I’m talking about!
This is sooooo unnecessary. You send an army, waste police time to apprehend men. Why??? Because they have marajuana and consume and sell it!
Except for the illegal lander, this is why we need to decriminalize this harmless drug!
This is so rediculous and outdated, Cayman! I am not endorsing crimes against people, but this drug harms no one! And a waste of government funds – you mean to tell me 2 operations??? smh … Incredible! :/
Unison, If you think about it a little bit, this makes perfect sense for the RCIPS. First off, they have been complaining about their budget not being enough for the past four years. However, the public knows that they hardly do as much as they can in regard to fighting crime (not simple consumption and possession). Since the whole medicinal marijuana topic gained public attention, and people have been advocating for young Caymanians lives to stop being ruined by the system, the police have not been able to brag much about busting teenagers for simple possession of insignificant amounts for personal consumption.
One of the topics for this election, that candidates spoke about, was going a step further to decriminalize simple possession and consumption of marijuana. Now ask your self, if a proper statistical study was done to see what tasks the RCIPS are most successful in, I am sure that arresting people for simple possession and/or consumption are at the top of the list next to handing out speeding tickets. This is one of the most skill less tasks that any RCIPS officer can do. Now, compared to all the marijuana police have confiscated over the years (which most of ended back on the street), how many guns and illegal weapons were intercepted on the way to the island? That’s probably not a number the RCIPS would not like to publish as it would make them seem very incompetent.
For you and I, this is completely unnecessary. For the RCIPS this is very necessary because once possession and consumption are decriminalized, most of the RCIPS will be sitting down twiddling their thumbs. There will be no “success” stories about busting a teenager for a joint that is on summer break from Uni, causing them not to have their next US visa granted. There will be not much for the RCIPS to do as a matter of fact, as most cases before the court are for simple possession and/or consumption of marijuana. Do you think at that point they will get a significant budget increase? It’s all about the money my friend, and the money comes from our pockets to line theirs.
Our crime problem in Cayman is directly enabled by too many law-disparaging residents sharing your misplaced theories on “benign ganja” trafficking and for too long. Consequently, these permissive attitudes have created a flourishing and active illicit transshipment economy with violent landed-aliens, guns, ammo, dangerous assasins/robbers, cocaine and murder. It is not benign. Respect our laws or leave!
