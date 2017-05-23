Suspect dealer escapes following drug raid

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for a suspected drug dealer found at a house during an RCIPS drug raid yesterday lunchtime on Marina Drive in George Town who fled law enforcement authorities after becoming violent, the authorities said today. One of two drug related operations conducted by a joint police-customs team yesterday, the noon raid resulted in the recovery of “significant quantities of ganja” and a 45-year-old Jamaican man being arrested on suspicion of possession with intent as well as illegal landing.

The second man at the property was said to have “violently resisted arrest, assaulted a customs officer and a detective” before he escaped.

The raid followed another in Watershed Circle, Savannah, at 5am Monday, when the RCIPS Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force, partnered with the customs enforcement, made four arrests and confiscated a significant quantity of ganja. After recovering an undisclosed amount of drugs from around the premises, two women, both aged 30, from Bodden Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and taken into custody. A 33-year-old Savannah man was also arrested at another location on the same offence and he is also in police custody.

Anyone with any information about this man’s whereabouts is encouraged to call George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Customs, Police