Suspect burglar tasered during arrest

(CNS): Police said they rounded up two West Bay burglars last week after two separate break-ins but had to use a taser during the arrest of one of the suspects. The first man was arrested Wednesday after a burglary on North West Point Road, in which computer equipment was stolen. Following up on a lead, police quickly found the stolen goods during a search of the suspect’s residence and a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been charged and was due to appear in court Monday.

The second suspected burglar was arrested after a report was received by 911 around 5pm on Wednesday evening after residents at a home in the Fountain Road area confronted the thief. He reportedly fled from the scene before police arrived.

An extensive search of the area was undertaken and the 36-year-old male suspect was found in Hell Road. But police said he “reacted to the officers in an aggressive manner and refused to co-operate”, and as a result the officers fired a Taser gun at him before he was restrained and arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody.

“This is two good examples of robust policing in apprehending these burglary suspects in relation to crimes of invading persons properties,” said the officer in charge of CID, Detective Superintendent Lansdown, as he thanked the public for working with the police

Anyone with information regarding crime is asked to contact 911 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222 right away. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police