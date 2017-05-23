Support cop accused of hit and run

(CNS): The RCIPS Professional Standards Unit is conducting an investigation alongside a criminal inquiry after an auxiliary constable was arrested following a hit-and-run Sunday. At around 12:30am Sunday morning, 21 May, officers were called out to the incident by Tropical Plaza on Smith Road, where a woman was hit by a car. She was taken to hospital and it emerged the car had run over her foot but the driver left the scene before police arrived.

An RCIPS spokesperson said that, based on the information gathered at the scene, officers were able to contact the driver and met him at his home in George Town. The 50-year-old man turned out to be an auxiliary constable with the RCIPS. He was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of an accident and is now on police bail as the investigation by the traffic unit and the PSU continues.

Auxiliary officers are support staff and paid members of the RCIPS who are ranked below constables, but they still have powers of arrest. They work mostly in support roles, such as dealing with custody at the courts or escorting suspects, rather than going on patrol or being dispatched to calls.

