Stolen car found in one piece

| 09/05/2017 | 3 Comments
Cayman News Service

Car stolen 6 May 2017

(CNS): A black Honda Fit which was stolen on Saturday some time during or after the Batabano Carnival has been found not far from where the owner had left it and it appears unscathed. A Department of Environment officer who had seen the media coverage and Facebook posts spotted the car parked near Tiki Beach. He then contacted the owner and the police. The RCIPS confirmed their officers processed the vehicle and returned it to the owner.

 

  1. Ashton Kutchbanks says:
    09/05/2017 at 8:42 pm

    Dude, Where’s My Car?




  2. Anon E. Mouse says:
    09/05/2017 at 8:10 pm

    Would this be a case of not remembering where the car was parked?




  3. Anonymous says:
    09/05/2017 at 7:56 pm

    Well done. Happy ending to what could have been a very expensive loss to the owner.




