Six rookie cops now on the beat

(CNS): After seventeen “rigorous weeks of training” on the Initial Recruit Foundation Course, six new RCIPS officer have hit the streets for their on-the-job training. The classroom course provided “a firm grounding in the legal, operational, and fitness aspects” of police work, officials said, but getting out on the beat is where the theory will be put into practice for the five men and one woman who have now joined operational duties.

The recruits graduated this week at a special ceremony, where they were told being a police officer would change them.

“You will acquire every life skill during the process,” Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne told the class. “But at the same time your ideas, your skills and your experiences will also influence the RCIPS. I have no doubt in what we can accomplish together to strengthen the peace and security of the Cayman Islands.”

After graduating and being assigned to police duties, the new constables will embark on a tutored phase of on-the-job training with an experienced officer, during which they will be assessed for their suitability for independent patrolling. Continuous assessments throughout their two-year probationary period will follow, until they are eventually confirmed in rank by the commissioner.

The recruits range in age from 19 to 36, with a variety of academic and professional backgrounds, such as business administration, information technology, tourism and the security sector. The recruits include footballers, basketballers and a trained boxer who has competed internationally.

Two auxiliary constables with several years of service in the RCIPS also graduated with the recruit class to become full-fledged police constables, having completed the requisite training to qualify for this advancement.

During the graduation ceremony at the Harquail Theatre, Acting Governor Franz Manderson said he was proud to meet the six young people devoting their careers to public service. “Their enthusiasm and commitment to our safety and security is an example for all young people on our islands to follow,” he added.

As of March of this year, the RCIPS began accepting online applications year-round for local police constables through its website. The RCIPS also participates regularly at career fairs around the islands and welcomes any questions about the recruitment process or a career in policing at [email protected]

