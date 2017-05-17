Report delivers stark warning for region

(CNS): Much more needs to be done to reduce human pressures on island systems in the Caribbean to make states more resilient to climate change, a new report by a Commonwealth institution has found. The cost of doing nothing about the issues and adapting to the change will rise quickly. It is estimated that the Cayman Islands will be spending almost 9% of its GDP by 2025 because of the impact of severe weather and over 20% in 2050. The authors stated that the effects of climate change in this region are already serious and things are only going to get worse.

The Caribbean Marine Climate Change Report Card 2017, which was conducted by scientists and researchers commissioned by the Commonwealth Marine Economies Programme and funded by the UK, raises the alarm and offers a stark warning that regional governments must do more because this region is in the front line.

The Caribbean is at greater risk from more severe impacts than many other parts of the world because of its geographic location and because most regional states are smaller islands where people live close to and depend on the sea. More intense storms, floods, droughts, rising sea levels, higher temperatures, and ocean acidification are major threats to all regional economies and pose a danger to lives as well, both directly and indirectly.

As the seas, reefs and coasts on which all Caribbean people depend are under threat, much more needs to be done to protect these resources and the authors recommend building more resilient environments to prepare for, and protect against, climate change.

The report recommends developing a regional network of marine protected areas designed to future-proof marine biodiversity against climate change and stabilise shorelines to preserve natural barriers such as mangroves, salt marshes, and coral reefs. These are some of the pointers in the report that are particularly relevant to Cayman.

However, we have not yet dealt with the much-needed expansion of the marine parks and despite having more laws in place to protect natural barriers, enforcement has been lax. Both government and developers are still involved in development that negatively impacts these important eco-systems and natural protectors when experts are saying that society should be trying to increase their prevalence rather than reduce them.

The scientists in the report warn that while the overall frequency of Atlantic storms may decrease, the strongest hurricanes are likely to increase. Global average sea level is projected to rise by a further 10-32 inches over the coming century — a devastating amount for a country as low-lying as Cayman, where it could be even worse.

“In the northern Caribbean, sea level rise could be 25% higher than the global average due to other physical factors affecting land elevation,” the report states. “This projected rise in sea level and severe storms is likely to increase the risk of storm surge events for Caribbean states, which will further exacerbate risks to biodiversity, settlements and infrastructure.”

In addition to worrying about the impending coastal erosion and more storms, the reefs, which are critical to our tourism product, are also at increasing risk. Elevated temperatures are already leading to coral bleaching and disease outbreaks.

“Combined with local human impacts, such as degraded water quality and overfishing, habitat destruction for tourism and port development, thermal stress could be undermining significant investments in coral reef protection,” the report warns. But again the authors state things are only going to get worse.

Corals are already at or near their thermal tolerances. More warming will mean more coral bleaching that persists well beyond the summer months.

“Studies conclude that the majority of the Caribbean will experience coral bleaching annually or bi-annually within the next 30 to 50 years and this will likely become the key driver of reef decline,” the scientists said, adding a stark warning: “If extreme sea surface temperatures were to continue, some projections indicate that the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef System could collapse by mid-century.”

The report also looks at the role of mangroves, which over the last quarter-century have declined by a quarter across the region because of coastal development.

“The removal or weakening of these natural sea defences by changing land-use is making our coastline more susceptible to climate change impacts. The most immediate and well-understood climate-related threat to mangroves in Caribbean SIDS is sea level rise — which causes saltwater to seep into fresh water reserves (saline intrusion), erodes our coasts and destroys wildlife habitats.”

The report said that sea level rise also threatens the sustainability of mangrove ecosystems and increases in surface temperature will also affect the geographic range of mangrove species.

The report warns too that Caribbean tourism is particularly vulnerable to climate change and even modest future declines in the abundance of reef fish, and particularly large fish observed on recreational dives, will result in significant reductions in dive and snorkel tourism spend.

“Coastal tourist resorts could potentially be two-to-three times more exposed to climate change impacts such as extreme events and saltwater intrusion than inland tourist resorts,” the report stated, which will clearly have a serious impact on investment decisions about the type of tourism development that the local government is keen to attract.

“During this century, it is expected that the dry season will be longer in some areas, as rainfall will decrease in the early part of the wet season. This would put more pressure on water supplies for people, given the high level of water consumption of visitors and demands from cruise ships for water,” the report stated.

Although the researchers offer these very stark warnings, they also point to action that can help mitigate the impact of climate change. The report stresses the importance of better data and assessments of the marine and coastal environment’s economic value.

Cayman has already begun this work and the environment minister recently stated that the local marine environment has been estimated as being worth as much as CI$200 million a year to the local economy. As well as improvements in the statistical data and the development of biodiversity plans, the authors advise regional law-makers to push coastal development setbacks much further and that climate change adaptation should be integrated into development plans and tourism plans.

