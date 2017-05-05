Premier sticks by arrest allegations against Bryan

(CNS Election): Kenneth Bryan has refuted allegations made by the premier on the campaign trail that he was arrested twice while he worked as his political assistant earlier in this administration, but the PPM leader is sticking by his accusations. Alden McLaughlin told CNS he had heard that Bryan had been arrested weeks before a nightclub incident that landed him in court not only from the police commissioner at the time, David Baines, but also the senior officer who reportedly decided not to charge Bryan in that alleged previous incident.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics