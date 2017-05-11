Premier commits to 60% cut in gun smuggling
(CNS): The premier has committed to investing “whatever it takes” into police resources and the creation of a national coast-guard to fight the rising gun crime in the Cayman Islands. Alden McLaughlin has said that if the Progressives are returned to office in two weeks time, one of the priorities for their second term will be to reduce the number of weapons making their way onto the islands by sea by 60%.
Speaking at a press meeting following the launch the PPM’s manifesto, McLaughlin, who has served as home affairs minister during this administration, was not able to say how much investment he believes would be required or why the government has committed to that figure. He said he was still waiting to see the police commissioner’s final plan to deal with and improve the police service, which would set out the costs and goals.
But the premier said that regardless of the costs, it was a priority for his next administration to address crime. He said, “We have to strengthen our border control.”
McLaughlin said that because most of the illegal weapons coming into the islands are coming by sea from Jamaica, Honduras and other neighbouring jurisdictions, this is where the focus would be. He said he had spent a good deal of time talking with Police Commissioner Derek Byrne about creating a dedicated national coastguard to focus on interdiction, investing in the necessary equipment, including night vision capabilities for the helicopter, better technology and new boats, if necessary.
“It is ambitious but it is something that is doable,” he said, adding that the PPM was committed to improving border control. It is hoped that this will reduce the crime which is being fuelled by the illegal gun importation.”
After four years spent stabilising public finances and building the economy, the PPM appears to be heading for a spending term over the next four years, and investing in anti-crime measures is high on the agenda.
The party leader said finding the resources to tackle the “significant” and increasing gun crime was “absolutely critical”, as he gave an undertaking to allocate whatever was needed. He spoke about taking “radical steps” to cut the number of guns coming in, which would in turn cut crime. But without the resources the police cannot tackle this problem, he noted.
McLaughlin said government was about priorities and this was one of the top seven for government. He said they would ensure that the funding needed would be made available, even if it mean taking resources from elsewhere, though he did not indicate the need for increasing fees.
“Safety and security must be one of the most significant issue for any administration, otherwise all the rest of it is for nought,” he added.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Crime, Crime Prevention, Elections, Politics
60% of what number ? How will he quantify the number of guns coming onto the island, and what about all the guns already here. One of the most ridiculous statements ever made as part of a pre-election PPM Manifesto.
27
3
Commits to cut gun smuggling by 60%????? That’s very hopeful of him. That means the remaining 40% will be out to commit the same level of outlaw behavior.
You had the last 4yrs sir, why wait until now???
Prior needs to be given to the rise in crime and our social issues and fast before it permanently destroys our tourism industry.
20
3
So we must believe you did not do it in the last 4 years because? you were busy?
16
3
Marco and him were busy patting each other on the back and wondering why nobody before noticed that when you ignore the laws and give a permit to anyone who can pay, revenues and surplus goes up.
5
3
He just playing ‘Play It By Ear’ with the Cayman citizens. Whatever sounds good he will play…kinda like the mariachi band at Bananas/Ropers right Alden?
12
2
I am struggling with this commitment. 60% of what?, if we have no idea how many guns are being smuggled how will he know if he has achieved his objective.
14
1
How about illegal biker and their crimes…seems all the biker bandits already “follow” Alden.
Why can’t we do something ON the streets before we do something IN the streets.
3
2
Ummh, obvious question comes to mind….Why did Mr. Premier not reduce it by even 1% these past 4 years??? Under his leadership gun crime and gun importation have risen dramatically. Just another Election Promise in Wonderland that he will make to get back in power. Once back in, he will forget about it as fast as the wind blows. Mr. Premier, look at Singapore if you want to cure your society’s ills. Start with flogging – that will put an end to 70% of the b.s.
9
1
Sounds good Mr. Premier; remember this too: we already have an extremely large number of unlicensed fire-arms on-island as well as other weaponry which need to be confiscated, the perpetrators charged followed by a conviction and then focus on the incoming threats.
Tip: criminals (the “smart” ones), don’t keep unlicensed fire-arms at there homes, they bury them near-by.
Some do, as proven in recent cases; but the really bad ones don’t. They know how the law works and so they work around it.
Therefore, police need to be watching all closely to catch them in the act.
Lastly, I think it’s common knowledge folks that most shipments land in EE; most guns, drugs and illegal immigrants land right up here in EE. This is where you need to start….EE.
7
2
Sadly it took an election to get the Governments attention
11
1
and the attention will be gone May 25
3
1
He should build a great great wall, and make Jamaica pay for that wall
10
3
Lol
2
0
Only 60%?
9
1