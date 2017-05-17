PPM considering decriminalising ganja

(CNS Election): The Progressives are planning to take a closer look at decriminalising the recreational use of ganja, a leading Cabinet minister has said. Following the PPM government’s move to legalise the use of medicinal cannabis oil, Marco Archer has revealed plans to weigh-up the possibility of going a step further. The finance minister said that he was one of the Cabinet members who had pressed for the oil to be legalised and had invited Dennie Warren, who was spearheading the campaign to allow its medical use, to present the case to the PPM caucus.

Read more and comment on the CNS Election Section

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics