PPM and CDP cut deal for government
(CNS): Alden McLaughlin will be keeping his job as premier, while McKeeva Bush will be swapping his seat on the opposition benches in the Legislative Assembly for the speaker’s chair. In a brief statement from the two men Friday about their decision to work together, there was very little detail about the shape of the new government, but given the result of the elections, it became apparent over the last 40 hours or so that the rival parties were the most likely two groups to form the next political administration.
In a brief statement signed by both McLaughlin, the leader of the PPM, and McKeeva Bush, the leader of the CDP, the men said they had chosen to work together in the “interests of national unity”.
Bernie Bush and Captain Eugene Ebanks, the two CDP members who were re-elected, are expected to sit on the government benches, with Bush taking the posts of deputy speaker and ministry councillor. Cabinet positions have not been confirmed and the statement indicated that the full details of the shape of the new government would be revealed Monday.
However, CNS understands that Tara Rivers will retain the education and employment ministry and Moses Kirkconnell will stay at tourism, while Roy McTaggart will take the finance portfolio. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who has given up her speaker’s chair for McKeeva Bush, is also expected to take up a Cabinet seat in the new PPM-led coalition.
Sources close to the talks Friday indicated that Alva Suckoo may have also been invited to join the coalition, possibly as health minister, but CNS was unable to confirm that he had accepted the offer.
While the public statement from McLaughlin and Bush was very short, correspondence sent by Bush to CDP members indicated that he had engaged in talks with the various independent alliances and groups but was unable to come to an agreement with them after some of the independent candidates refused to sit in Cabinet with him.
He said that he would remain neutral as the speaker and explained the political realities faced by the group of MLAs who were returned to office.
While some people may find the decision on the part of both McLaughlin and Bush hard to believe, given their personal animosity over the years, from a policy perspective it is not surprising.
While there are now very clear political differences in the positions held by the elder independents and both the CDP and the PPM, the two parties’ manifestos were very similar, with form rather than substance being the divide between them.
See the short statement below and check back to CNS later for more on the shape of the new government.
Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics
Actually the majority voted for party people. 7+3>9. But I suppose facts and politics don’t mix in many people’s world.
0
0
What a load of you know what! Ezzard couldn’t just swallow his pride and work with Mac and instead prefers to rule from behind. Not what people who voted for the Independents wanted. I guess Cayman has no one better than Alden and Mac to lead the Nation…
0
1
I’m happy they have put aside there difference and are willing to work together for the betterment of these islands, after all togther we rise or together we fall! I’m a proud caymanian today!! Bracka in Cayman.
3
1
Well I never thought I would be okay with this scenario but after seeing the sh*t show by the independents since the results came in, I for one am happy with the devils I know. At least Mac mouth is shut as speaker and he won’t be in cabinet.
5
1
Is it true Ezzard’s hate for McKeeva caused this to happen?
Im hearing that’s why the Parties united :/
0
0
Please don’t give Bernie a full ministerial position, not even Sports and Culture (which he wouldn’t recognize if it hit him in the face). He is just not that smart which is why the only steady job he has had….like many of our politicians…..is being an MLA.
2
0
talk about chess. Masters, the independent s knew they needed some other members they could have got mac to be speaker and give his other 2 the same deal ppm gave them, now they will have no power and unable to fulfill, some of their promise
0
0
It makes me sick that Tara ran Independent than now is sitting on PPM and will be given the Employment & EDucation?? OMG the Education is awful here, she had it four years. I didn’t vote Independent for them to go over to PPM. This just shouldn’t be allowed and it just isn’t right!!!! She ran Independent and that is that.
Same S…t diferent day
0
0
Polls showed majority voted for party members sonto say otherwise is just fake news. Congrats to PPM and CDP for making a ‘wise’ choice. Make no mistake, Alden and BigMac could make a formidable duo who can achieve loads if they work in unison.
1
0
For the last 16 years the PPM and UDP/CDP have done nothing but bicker back and forth calling each other every derogatory name in the book and touting how the other was so dishonest. Suddenly they can see their way clear to work together, BS, this is not to unify the country its solely for self preservation. What a bunch of Hypocrites. Neither “party leader” wants to work with or beneath the Independents / New blood in the LA. There are plenty of good hard working Independent members that want to do right by the people that will now have their efforts stalled, all in the name of “unifying the country”. What a load of crap!
0
0
No surprise here! The loss of one of the most qualified and recently honored ministers (Marco Archer) along with Mr. Panton speaks volumes about the mentality of those who failed to support them. It also makes sense in that the two parties only differed very slightly in their published manifestos.
This as opposed to some of the radical rhetoric espoused by the “independents,” who seemed determined to carefully cultivate and appeal to the base xenophobic attitudes which has caused much of the divisions in Cayman society.
A country divided against itself cannot prosper. Hopefully with the two predominant parties combining forces, there will be a more tempered representation in the LA for the next 4 years. It will be interesting to see if the “independent” back bench will be cooperative or consistently obstructionist going forward. On that I have already placed my wager!
1
0
Awful outcome. God help the Cayman Islands with these two running the show.Tell me it’s only a nightmare, please.
0
0
I simply don’t get how the people can vote for change, like they did in America and Britain, and we just get the same old same old. We really are dummies!
0
0
I am so proud and happy to know these 2 gentlemen have come together and join to form the new government. God bless these Cayman Islands
0
0
LOL … Again … look at this picture with McKeeva and Alden side by side. These men call each other fools and the devil, and look at them now 😁
The majority voted for INDEPENDENTS (no more CDP and PPM was their message), and now these two parties are united against Independents …
Why???
Because Independents had a golden opportunity to unite against them! But they played Independence when they needed to unite, and lost ☺ smh
24
7
Did you fail math? The majority voted party. 10 party 9 independents.
0
0
The majority voted for parties (10). Independents won 9 seats, and of those, Tara is very closely tied to the Progressives. So yes, there were more “independents” voted in that Progressives or CDP as singular parties, but not more than parties as a whole.
Plus consider that 4 more independents (Ezzard, Anthony, Alva and Arden) acted as a quasi-alliance and they’re still more party-like than they want to admit.
Let’s face it, parties are more effective and stable – and likely best for the country as a whole as a result.
0
0
Not really, if you look at it solely from party vs independent, more people in total voted for a party rather than independent. The most votes went to a combined PPM and CDP which is now exactly what we got.
0
0
More voters voted for parties than independents. Check the elections results again.
0
0
The independents had one job: work together and bring two people onboard. They couldn’t.
2
0
You have to remember that members of the public voted for both the PPM, independents and the CDP. To ignore that fact you would have to be in denial. Not everyone agrees that the independents are the best choice. OMOV actually only shows you how a particular constituency felt about candidates and the independents won only by small margins in most areas. Their election could just be due to a feeling of lack of better options seeing as you only had 1 option in every area. So they may have voted very different had they had more party options and more votes. Mckeeva, Alden and all the rest of the elected officials have just as much right to do what they are doing as the independents do to try and form a separate government or to not work with the government we see trying to be formed here. However they would all then be guilty of all the same things they say about the last elected officials; guilty of doing nothing for four years except collecting a salary.
0
0
In case you don’t know 10 is more than 9. There are 10 party politicians that was voted in and only 9 independents. The majority of the people voted for the party system 🎉❤️
0
0
plus ca change – la meme chose!
5
0
How that return on investment looking now Dr Tomlinson? LMAO 😂😂
36
3
Da wha yuh get Steve
1
0
PARTY UNITY RULES!
I am not surprise a group of Independents thirsting for single power would not come together! This idea of Lone Rangers running the country is not realistic! Folks, which government on earth do you see is not ruled by a political party???
First, at least a party respects unity. It has a united manifesto. It has unified plan for the country! Think UNITY folks UNITY!
Secondly, unlike these Independents, Party members, respect the electorate. They are more transparent. They don’t deceptively leave the voters in the dark as to who will be who, or what portfolios will be filled. Doctor Tomlinson and other persons of interests secretly supported these Independents and they didn’t say anything to the voters about it. That to me was playing secretive to voters. Why should voters be playing the game of Russian Roulette with their democracy???
Thirdly, only a unified House get things down alot faster for the country. We are too small for unnecessary quarrels and debates in the LA. We have a country to run, and Party don’t mean you have blind followers too. You still can have good thinkers, and you need a team to get things done! Party members can always think outside the box, separate and create alliances! Eden and Suckoo did that when they couldn’t agree with PPM on conservative issues! But my point is – a Party does not mean blind followers! That is nonsense and Independent propoganda.
THE INDEPENDENTS ONCE AGAIN LOST A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!
They had enough time during the Election to come together! Show the voters you are a united force! Good governance requires alot more than single persons. But sad … they allow our two-party system to unite against them! SMH … a golden opportunity to unify with a good manifesto and come transparent before the voters, has been lost! 😐
21
3
The enemy of my enemy is my best new BFF!
Politricks 101. So endeth the lesson.
30
0
I guess McKeeva is truly indicating this is his last term … longest serving MLA. And Alden goes down as one of Cayman’s greatest negotiators.
0
0
Well said.
0
0