PPM and CDP cut deal for government

(CNS): Alden McLaughlin will be keeping his job as premier, while McKeeva Bush will be swapping his seat on the opposition benches in the Legislative Assembly for the speaker’s chair. In a brief statement from the two men Friday about their decision to work together, there was very little detail about the shape of the new government, but given the result of the elections, it became apparent over the last 40 hours or so that the rival parties were the most likely two groups to form the next political administration.

In a brief statement signed by both McLaughlin, the leader of the PPM, and McKeeva Bush, the leader of the CDP, the men said they had chosen to work together in the “interests of national unity”.

Bernie Bush and Captain Eugene Ebanks, the two CDP members who were re-elected, are expected to sit on the government benches, with Bush taking the posts of deputy speaker and ministry councillor. Cabinet positions have not been confirmed and the statement indicated that the full details of the shape of the new government would be revealed Monday.

However, CNS understands that Tara Rivers will retain the education and employment ministry and Moses Kirkconnell will stay at tourism, while Roy McTaggart will take the finance portfolio. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, who has given up her speaker’s chair for McKeeva Bush, is also expected to take up a Cabinet seat in the new PPM-led coalition.

Sources close to the talks Friday indicated that Alva Suckoo may have also been invited to join the coalition, possibly as health minister, but CNS was unable to confirm that he had accepted the offer.

While the public statement from McLaughlin and Bush was very short, correspondence sent by Bush to CDP members indicated that he had engaged in talks with the various independent alliances and groups but was unable to come to an agreement with them after some of the independent candidates refused to sit in Cabinet with him.

He said that he would remain neutral as the speaker and explained the political realities faced by the group of MLAs who were returned to office.

While some people may find the decision on the part of both McLaughlin and Bush hard to believe, given their personal animosity over the years, from a policy perspective it is not surprising.

While there are now very clear political differences in the positions held by the elder independents and both the CDP and the PPM, the two parties’ manifestos were very similar, with form rather than substance being the divide between them.

